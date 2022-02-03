These cities have just been named the ‘most welcoming’ in the world
Travelers who have been stuck at home for almost two years are ready to see the world. With the ever-increasing demand for travel, the most difficult decision seems to be where to go.
Those who want to greet with open arms do not have to look any further than Matera in Italy. The southern Italian city topped Booking.com’s recently published “World’s Most Welcome Place” list.
Matera, Booking.com says, is a “stunning” city that serves as the backdrop for many Hollywood blockbusters.
With its claim to be the third oldest continuous settlement in the world (after Aleppo and Jericho), Matera has wide appeal among the various nomadic tribes, the booking website said. “Whether it’s history, great food, architecture or scenery – Materata has it all. The city is dominated by its unique rock features and natural caves, which have been excavated and expanded over the last 1,000 years and are recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. These iconic structures extend the city nicely into the type of accommodation it offers its visitors. “
The destinations were chosen based on Booking.com’s Traveler Review Award, which recognizes accommodation and transportation partners for guests. These are destinations with an average number of properties, with exceptional reviews for friendly hospitality.
Mothers, Italy
Blade, Slovenia
Taitung City, Taiwan
Nafplio, Greece
Toledo, Spain
Monte Verde, Brazil
Bruges, Belgium
Nusa Lembangan, Indonesia
Ponta delgada (Azores), Portugal
Hoi An, Vietnam
