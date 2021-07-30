These Clubhouse Hosts Are Keeping the Party Alive

To land Elon Musk, who appeared on their Clubhouse program last February, the couple texted him. They had met Mr. Musk several years ago during a private tour of SpaceX’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

A week later, Mark Zuckerberg called to discuss the future of augmented reality. The founder of Facebook was another easy to get hold of: he was a colleague at the time.

And to lock up Virgil Abloh, who appeared on their show in April to discuss the influence of internet culture on his label Off-White, they went to their mutual friend, Imran Amed, the founder of The Business of Fashion.

Sriram Krishnan and Aarthi Ramamurthy are the well-connected husband and wife hosts of “The Good Time Show,” arguably the most influential show on the Clubhouse social audio app, at least among Silicon Valley movers and shakers.