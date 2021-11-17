These cool phones of Redmi, Oppo, Oneplus are launching by the end of this month! Many features with strong camera will be available in the budget

In the remaining days of November, some cool phones from companies like Redmi, Oppo, One plus will be launched. If you are also thinking of getting a new phone, then you should know about the information given here.

Redmi Note 11T 5G

This Redmi phone is ready to launch in India on 30 November. This will be an upgrade version of Redmi Note 10T 5G. It can come in two colors Silver and Green. As per the information, the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 processor and will come in 6GB and 8GB RAM options. Talking about storage, the handset will have 64GB and 128GB storage models. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with 1080×2400 pixels screen resolution. The smartphone is said to support 90Hz refresh rate. As for the battery, the handset could pack a massive 5000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Its starting price will be Rs 16,999 and talking about the camera, it will come with 50MP main camera.

OnePlus 9RT

The smartphone was reportedly recently spotted at BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) in India, so we can expect its launch in India this month. The device flaunts a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a triple rear camera system, 50MP main, 16MP ultrawide and 2MP macro sensor camera. The OnePlus 9RT packs a 4500mAh battery, with 65W Dash Charge support. Its starting price in China is CNY 3,299 which is approximately Rs 38,400.

iQOO 8 series

This phone has already been launched in China. Now these two devices, iQOO 8 and iQOO 8 Legend are expected to launch in India this month. iQOO India hasn’t revealed the exact launch date, but we are expecting the launch by the end of this month. Both the smartphones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. Officially, complete information about this has not been shared.

Oppo A95

Oppo A95 can be launched by the end of this month. The leaked renders show a punch-hole design and a rectangular rear camera design that houses a 48MP triple camera setup. It also reveals that the smartphone will come with a Snapdragon chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The A95 will house a 5000mAh battery that will support 33W flash charging. The OPPO A95 will be launched in two color options – Glowing Starry Black and Rainbow Silver.