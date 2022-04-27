These Devices get Android 13 Beta 1 Know what are new and how to Install it

Android 13 beta 1 has been rolled out for some devices. It will also be available soon as an update for the Developer Preview variant. So far, Google has taken privacy and security into consideration while developing Android 13. Google has developed new notification permissions, photo picker, themed app icon designer, pre app language support, and more. It has also added support for Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) audio and MIDI 2.0 over USB.

Google has said in a blog post that Android 13 Beta 1 has been introduced for Google Pixel phones. It will be updated soon. During the update, Pixel device users will get a set of media file access permissions for build photos, video files and audio files. Its keystore has been improved for more detailed and accurate reporting.

Roadmap for Android 13

Android 13 beta 1 introduces the new Audio Route API, which gives developers a structure to design the best audio for their audio tracks. Google has also shared a development roadmap for Android 13. It is expected that it will reach the operating system permanently by June 2022. Google said that it will be completely completed by the end of 2022.

Which devices got Android 13 beta 1

This Android 13 beta 1 currently supports Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Where and how to install

In such a situation, if you have any of these devices, then you can download it from the developer site. After that you can install it from your device. This beta build will also work on the Android emulator. On the other hand, if you have already got the developer variant installed, then you will get it through OTA update.