These documents are enough to make Aadhaar of children UIDAI has released the list know everything

Child Aadhaar Card: Aadhar card is one of the very important document. It is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). You can guess the importance of Aadhaar from the fact that from the admission of the child in school to getting the benefits under various government schemes, Aadhaar is demanded. If the child does not have Aadhaar, the schools are asking to get the Aadhaar made within a certain time.

There are often many questions in the minds of parents regarding how the child’s base is formed. One such question is, what are the conditions that parents have to fulfill in order to get a child Aadhaar? UIDAI has given a tweet answering all these questions, in which it has been told that what documents are required to get the Aadhaar card of Nawaz or children below 5 years of age. Let’s know about it…

Basis of one of the parents – According to UIDAI’s tweet, one of the parents is required to have an Aadhar card to get Aadhaar made for children below 5 years.

To get Aadhaar made for children below 5 years of age, you have to visit Aadhaar Center or Jan Suvidha Kendra. Where the Aadhar card of the child can be made by giving the Aadhar of one of the parents.

Aadhar from the child’s birth certificate According to the rules of UIDAI, the Aadhar card of the child can also be made from the birth certificate. For this, you can get a birth certificate made from the hospital, municipality or municipal corporation. With the help of which the Aadhar card of the child can be made.

Hospital discharge slip Aadhar card of the child can also be made with the help of discharge slip received from the hospital during delivery. For this you will have to get a valid discharge slip from the hospital. Through this, the Aadhar card of the newly born child can be made.