Jobs

These documents are enough to make Aadhaar of children UIDAI has released the list know everything

20 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
These documents are enough to make Aadhaar of children UIDAI has released the list know everything
Written by admin
These documents are enough to make Aadhaar of children UIDAI has released the list know everything

These documents are enough to make Aadhaar of children UIDAI has released the list know everything

These documents are enough to make Aadhaar of children UIDAI has released the list know everything

Aadhar card of the child can also be made with the help of discharge slip received from the hospital during delivery. For this you will have to get a valid discharge slip from the hospital.

Child Aadhaar Card: Aadhar card is one of the very important document. It is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). You can guess the importance of Aadhaar from the fact that from the admission of the child in school to getting the benefits under various government schemes, Aadhaar is demanded. If the child does not have Aadhaar, the schools are asking to get the Aadhaar made within a certain time.

There are often many questions in the minds of parents regarding how the child’s base is formed. One such question is, what are the conditions that parents have to fulfill in order to get a child Aadhaar? UIDAI has given a tweet answering all these questions, in which it has been told that what documents are required to get the Aadhaar card of Nawaz or children below 5 years of age. Let’s know about it…

Basis of one of the parents – According to UIDAI’s tweet, one of the parents is required to have an Aadhar card to get Aadhaar made for children below 5 years.

To get Aadhaar made for children below 5 years of age, you have to visit Aadhaar Center or Jan Suvidha Kendra. Where the Aadhar card of the child can be made by giving the Aadhar of one of the parents.

READ Also  ECHS Mumbai Bharti 2021 - Apply Here @ echs.gov.in For 04 Posts

Aadhar from the child’s birth certificate According to the rules of UIDAI, the Aadhar card of the child can also be made from the birth certificate. For this, you can get a birth certificate made from the hospital, municipality or municipal corporation. With the help of which the Aadhar card of the child can be made.

Also read: If you want to change the name and photo of Aadhar card, then you can take help of these 32 documents

Hospital discharge slip Aadhar card of the child can also be made with the help of discharge slip received from the hospital during delivery. For this you will have to get a valid discharge slip from the hospital. Through this, the Aadhar card of the newly born child can be made.


#documents #Aadhaar #children #UIDAI #released #list

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  UPSC: Anisha Tomar cleared UPSC exam in her third attempt with 94th rank. Read her important suggestions for preparation

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment