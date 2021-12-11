These E-Scooters, which came this year in 36 thousand to 1 lakh, can give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge

The craze for electric scooters is increasing in India. With this, companies are bringing one after the other electric scooters with great features. If you are also thinking of getting an electric scooter, then here are some electric scooters that give more driving range while being in your budget. Here is the e-scooter that will be launched this year. This includes electric scooters ranging from 36 thousand to 1 lakh.

Ola Electric S1 and S1 Pro

The popular Ola electric scooter has been launched this year in two variants and multiple color variants. The Ola S One electric scooter offers a range of 181 km on a single charge and is available for Rs 85,099. On the other hand, Ola AceOne Pro is available at Rs. 1,10,000, which gives a top speed of 115 km/h. It accelerates to 40 km/h in three seconds. The scooter comes with a 750W portable charger and its 2.9kWh battery can be fully charged in six hours.

Ather 450X

This electric scooter gives a range of 116 kms in a single charge. Whose ex-showroom Delhi price is Rs 1.32 lakh. It gives a top speed of 80 km/h, which accelerates to 40 km/h in just 3.3 seconds. It has a battery of 2.61kWh, which takes four to five hours to fully charge.

simple one

Simple Energy Company claims that this is the highest range electric scooter, giving a high range of 236 kms. This scooter has a battery of 4.8kWh which is more powerful than the battery of Ola scooter. The ex-showroom price of the scooter is Rs 1.09 lakh. It takes only 4 to 5 hours to charge this electric scooter. It is a comfortable electric vehicle on Indian roads.

TVS iCube

This electric scooter offers a range of 75 kms on a single charge and a top speed of 78 km/h. Whose price in the Indian markets is Rs 1 lakh ex-showroom. The scooter has a 1.4 kWh battery that can be charged in five hours.

Bounce Infinity E1

Bounce Infinity E1 has been launched in India for Rs 68,999. The battery-swapping technology has been given in the e-scooter and you can buy it without a battery, you can buy it without a battery with an amount of around Rs 36,000. It gives a high speed of 65 kmph and a range of 85 km on a single charge. The battery option of 2kWh 48V 39Ah is given in this e-scooter. Which takes four to five hours to charge.