These Earbuds come under 1500 rupees, long battery life with stylish look

These Earbuds provide a stylish look. Also, their battery capacity is good. It gives great playback time on a single charge. In this you get deep bass with great sound.

If you are thinking of getting an earbud, then here is information about some earbuds. These Earbuds provide a stylish look. Also, their battery capacity is good. It gives great playback time on a single charge. In this you get deep bass with great sound. These earbuds give you the best gaming experience. Let us know about the specification and price of these earbuds.

Redmi Earbuds 2C

The Redmi Earbuds 2C look very sleek and super stylish, plus it’s super lightweight at just 4.1 grams. It offers up to 12 hours of playback time and takes 4 hours to fully charge. It is equipped with IPX4 splash and sweat proof. It With a click of a button, you can now access your favorite voice assistant Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri, and make phone calls or change tracks without any hassle. It suppresses environmental noise. It has Bluetooth 5.0 and multi-function button. It can be bought for Rs 1,498.

Noise Buds VS103

You are given up to 18-hours of playback time in these earbuds, which takes up to 4.5 hours to fully charge. Hyper Sync technology is given in this, which makes it easy to connect the device. Enjoy loud sound through the 10mm speaker driver on the Buds VS103. With this you can control calls, songs and voices with one touch. Its price is given at Rs 1,499 on Amazon India.

Read also: Tips & Trick: Difficulty in charging motorcycles and scooters during winter, in these ways will the vehicle start instantly?

boAt Airdopes 121v2 TWS Earbuds

These earbuds have a dual tone finish on a lightweight ergonomic design. The Airdopes 121v2 delivers up to 3.5H of nonstop playback with each charge and an additional 10.5 hours of playtime with the charging case. It gets charged in two hours, which can last up to 100 hours on standby mode. boAt Airdopes 121v2 delivers true wireless for real time audio with Bluetooth v5.0. You can buy it for Rs 1,299, on which you are given a one-year warranty.

Ambrane Dots 38 Bluetooth Truly Wireless In-Ear Earbuds

These earbuds with Bluetooth 5.0 technology give a more stable connection. Its soft and comfortable design puts the least pressure on your ear. HD sound quality and deep best support have also been provided in this latest earbuds. This Best Gaming Earbuds is available in compact size. You can buy this earbuds for Rs 1,199.