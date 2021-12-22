These Electric Bikes are coming in 2022, will get a range of up to 250 km in a single charge

Demand for electric vehicles is increasing in India, due to which the electric vehicle industry is expanding rapidly. Many electric vehicles were brought in this year, which attracted people towards it. Electric scooters and bikes have been liked more especially in two-wheelers. Now in 2022, similar electric vehicles are going to come with some great and new features, if you are planning to get a great looking electric bike with a top speed then you must read this news.

These scooters, which will be launched in 2022, will be offered with enhanced range with better features and special technology. Some of it is high performance and sporty electric bikes. These bikes will give you a range of 100 to 250 km on a single charge. In this, you will be given the facility of drum and disc brake along with lithium ion battery. Let us know about these upcoming electric bikes.

Hero Electric AE-47

The Hero Electric AE-47 will be the first electric motorcycle from the Hero brand. It will be powered by a 4,000 W electric motor with a top speed of over 85 kmph. The AE-47 features a lightweight portable lithium-ion 48V/3.5 kWh battery, and can be fully charged in four hours. The AE-47 has two power modes, which are claimed to go from 85 km to 100 km on a full charge. However, in Eco mode, the estimated range on a single charge is 160 km.

Ultraviolette F77

This electric bike is to be launched in the first half of 2022, with the testing going on in the final stages. The Ultraviolette F77 is a high-performance electric motorcycle that boasts of a top speed of 140 kmph. This electric scooter is claimed to have a range of 150 km. The F77 offers remote diagnostics, over-the-air (OTA) updates, regenerative braking, multiple ride modes, bike tracking, ride diagnostics and many more.

Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle

The Oki100 electric motorcycle is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2022. There will be a high-speed electric motorcycle, which will give a maximum range of around 200 km at a top speed of 100-120 kmph. This electric bike will come with the option of removable lithium-ion battery and a fast charger.

Komaki Ranger Electric Motorcycle

Komaki Electric Vehicles is set to launch its first electric cruiser motorcycle in January 2022. The Komaki Ranger, as it will be called, claims to have a range of 250 km on a single charge with a 4 kWh battery pack in it. The company has announced that the Komaki Ranger will come with a 5,000W motor that will perform very well. Apart from this, the Komaki Ranger will get features like cruise control, repair switch, reverse switch as well as Bluetooth connectivity.

350 Km Range of Prevail Electric Motorcycle

Prevel Electric is a new electric vehicle start-up company based in Gurugram, which is working on a new electric motorcycle in the new year. The maximum range of this electric motorcycle is being claimed to be 350 km. The new high-performance electric motorcycle will come in variants. In the first variant, you will get a top speed of 120KMPH, while in the second variant you will be given a top speed of 180KMPH.