These Electric Scooters can be better for you, starting price less than Rs 40,000

Here are some such electric scooters, which you can get around the range of 40 thousand rupees and the range is from 55 to 120 kilometers.

Electric scooters are very much liked by the people in India. For this reason many electric scooters are being launched in India. These scooters are also equipped with modern technology. If you are also thinking of buying electric vehicles, then today we will tell you about some such electric two wheelers, which can be a better option for you.

Bounce Infinity

Electric vehicle startup Bounce recently launched its new Infinity electric scooter. This electric scooter with battery can be purchased at a price of Rs 68,999. On the other hand, if you buy this scooter without a battery, then you may have to pay Rs 36,000 with a discount. Talking about its driving range, it gives a range of 85 kms. This is the first electric scooter to come with a swappable battery.

Evolet Pony

Its two electric scooters Pony EZ and Pony Classic have been introduced. These electric scooters give a range of 80 km to 120 km in a single charge. It may take you some time to charge its battery, 7 to 8 hours for Pony EZ and 3 to 4 hours for Pony Classic. It has a power generating capacity of 250 – 350 W. The price of Pony EZ is Rs.39,541 as per ex-showroom. At the same time, the price of Classic is 49,592. The top speed of both the scooters is 25 kmph.

Ampere Reo Elite

If you want to spend a little more money, then you can buy the Ampere Reo Elite electric scooter with acid battery and lithium ion battery. Whose price is Rs 43,000 and Rs 59,987 respectively. It gives a driving range of 55 to 60 kms with a top speed of 25 kms. It generates power of 250 W. At the same time, it takes 7 to 8 hours to charge its battery.

Apart from all this, if you want to get top speed with more range and electric scooters with different features, then there are electric scooters from Ola S1, Simple One, EeVe Soul, Komaki TN95, Ather and Bajaj for you. Talking about their price, they range from Rs 85,099 to Rs 1.39 lakh, which gives you a range of 100 to 236 km.