Auto

These Electric Scooters can be better for you, starting price less than Rs 40,000

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
These Electric Scooters can be better for you, starting price less than Rs 40,000
Written by admin
These Electric Scooters can be better for you, starting price less than Rs 40,000

These Electric Scooters can be better for you, starting price less than Rs 40,000

These Electric Scooters can be better for you, starting price less than Rs 40,000

Here are some such electric scooters, which you can get around the range of 40 thousand rupees and the range is from 55 to 120 kilometers.

Electric scooters are very much liked by the people in India. For this reason many electric scooters are being launched in India. These scooters are also equipped with modern technology. If you are also thinking of buying electric vehicles, then today we will tell you about some such electric two wheelers, which can be a better option for you.

Bounce Infinity
Electric vehicle startup Bounce recently launched its new Infinity electric scooter. This electric scooter with battery can be purchased at a price of Rs 68,999. On the other hand, if you buy this scooter without a battery, then you may have to pay Rs 36,000 with a discount. Talking about its driving range, it gives a range of 85 kms. This is the first electric scooter to come with a swappable battery.

Evolet Pony
Its two electric scooters Pony EZ and Pony Classic have been introduced. These electric scooters give a range of 80 km to 120 km in a single charge. It may take you some time to charge its battery, 7 to 8 hours for Pony EZ and 3 to 4 hours for Pony Classic. It has a power generating capacity of 250 – 350 W. The price of Pony EZ is Rs.39,541 as per ex-showroom. At the same time, the price of Classic is 49,592. The top speed of both the scooters is 25 kmph.

READ Also  Maruti WagonR with great mileage will be available here at half the price, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan

Ampere Reo Elite
If you want to spend a little more money, then you can buy the Ampere Reo Elite electric scooter with acid battery and lithium ion battery. Whose price is Rs 43,000 and Rs 59,987 respectively. It gives a driving range of 55 to 60 kms with a top speed of 25 kms. It generates power of 250 W. At the same time, it takes 7 to 8 hours to charge its battery.

Apart from all this, if you want to get top speed with more range and electric scooters with different features, then there are electric scooters from Ola S1, Simple One, EeVe Soul, Komaki TN95, Ather and Bajaj for you. Talking about their price, they range from Rs 85,099 to Rs 1.39 lakh, which gives you a range of 100 to 236 km.


#Electric #Scooters #starting #price

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Simple One Electric Scooter can be yours by paying 11 thousand, will get easy EMI with long range

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment