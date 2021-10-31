These electric scooters come in a price of up to 70,000, get a range of up to 121 km in a single charge

If you are also planning to get an electric scooter, then you must read this news. Because here we are going to tell about the electric scooters coming to your budget. Which gives great range in single charge along with low price.

Due to the rising prices of petrol and diesel, people are getting attracted towards electric vehicles. The craze for buying and manufacturing electric vehicles is increasing in India. If you are also planning to get an electric scooter, then you must read this news. Because here we are going to tell about the electric scooters coming to your budget. Which gives great range in single charge along with low price. These electric scooters will cost you less than Rs.70,000. Let’s know about these electric scooters…

Ampere Magnus EX

The price of this electric scooter in India is Rs 69,174, it is available in only 1 variant and 1 color. The Ampere Magnus EX generates 1200 W of power from its motor. The Magnus EX is claimed to accelerate from 0-55 kmph in 10 seconds and claims a top speed of 55 kmph. Comes with 60V/28Ah battery pack. It gets fully charged within five to six hours. The feature list of the electric scooter includes keyless entry, combined braking system and tubeless tyres. The company claims that this electric scooter gives a speed of 121 km in a single charge.

Hero Electric Optima

The starting price of this electric scooter in India is Rs 51,576. It is available in 2 variants City Speed ​​(HX) and Comfort Speed ​​(LX) and 4 colours. Hero Electric Optima generates 250 W of power from its motor. It takes four to five hours for this electric scooter to be fully recharged. The HX has a high speed of 25 km/h. It runs up to 50 km on a single charge. The scooter’s hardware includes telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers.

Read also: If you also want to take advantage of Atal Pension Yojana, then apply online like this

Ampere REO

The price of this electric scooter in India is Rs 45,626. It is available in 2 variants and 4 colours. 250 W of power is generated from the Ampere REO motor. The Ampere Rio comes with both front and rear drum brakes. The REO is a stylized version of the V48 offered by Ampere. It is available in two battery options, lead-acid and lithium-ion. 48 V / 24 Ah battery has been given in REO. Which offers a range of 45-50 km. It takes around 8-10 hours for a full charge. Talking about its range, it gives a range of 60 to 65 kilometers.