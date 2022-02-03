These electric scooters come in between 50 to 80 thousand rupees, range up to 80- 108Km in single charge

Electric vehicles are in high demand in the Indian market. From electric bikes to scooters and cars, people are very much liked, for this reason companies are offering new vehicles with new features and attractive designs for the people. If you are also planning to get an electric scooter, then this news can be special for you. You have to pay more for the good features and wide range of electric vehicles in the market. In such a situation, if you are not able to choose a good scooter according to your budget, then here are some electric scooters listed.

These electric scooters give you the range you want at a low cost. Looking at the features, price and other features of these scooters, you can buy new electric scooters. Also, you can spend money according to your range. Let us know which electric scooter can be good for you.

Pure EV Epluto

This electric scooter comes at a price of Rs 74,999. The on-road range of this electric scooter is 80 kms. Its battery generates power of 1800 W. It has a 3.4KW battery, which gets fully charged in 4 hours. Apart from this, there is a scooter Pure EV ETrance Neo from the same company, which comes at a price of Rs 78,999. It claims to have a range of 90-120 km. Its battery capacity is 60 V 2.5 KWh and maximum speed is given 60 kmph. Also, the motor power generates 1.5 KW nominal and 2.2 KW at peak.

Okinawa PraisePro

This electric scooter from Okinawa comes with a price of Rs 79,845. It claims a driving range of 88 km. Apart from this, it has a battery capacity of 2.0 kWh and a maximum speed of 58 kmph. Along with this, 3 years battery warranty is given.

Hero Electric Dash

The price of this electric scooter from Hero Electric starts at Rs.50,000 and goes up to Rs.62,000. It is claimed to have a range of 60 km, fueled by a 48 V, 28 Ah battery that can be fully charged in four hours. Its maximum is 25 kmph.

Hero Electric Photon

This electric scooter comes at a price of Rs 74,240. This electric scooter gives a range of 108 km in a single charge. Also, talking about battery power, it has a battery capacity of 76 V, 26 Ah. Its maximum speed is 42 kmph. This motor generates power 1200 W. Its battery can be fully charged in five hours.

