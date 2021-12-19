These Electric Scooters will enter the Indian market in 2022, can give a range of 100 to 200 km in the budget

With many EV vehicles coming up in 2022, companies are launching many e-scooters with new features, including electric scooters from Hero MotoCorp, Okinawa, Komaki and Imflux One. These electric scooters can offer more range with top speed.

Here is information about some electrics, which will give you more range in the budget.

Hero Motocorp Vida Electric Scooter

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two wheeler manufacturer is entering the electric two-wheeler segment in 2022 with a brand new electric scooter. The company has already registered with the name Vida, which is expected to be a new vertical for electric mobility and Hero MotoCorp’s EV range. There may be an option of swapping batteries in this. It is expected that this electric scooter will compete with scooters like Ola, TVS and Bajaj. It is likely to have a range of over 100 kms.

suzuki burgman street electric

The electric scooter of the Suzuki Burgman Street Scooter is almost ready to be launched. As of now, no information has been given on the performance and features of the Suzuki Burgman Street Electric, but it is expected to be a feature-packed electric scooter with a top speed of around 80 kmph and a range of over 75 kmph. Will be This scooter is likely to be launched in early 2022.

Okinawa Oki90 Electric Scooter

The Okinawa Oki90 electric scooter may be launched in early 2022. It will be one of the few products to arrive first in 2022. Like the Oki100, it could be a high-speed EV with a top speed of 90 kmph and a range of 175-200 kmph.

Komaki Venice Electric Scooter

Delhi-based electric vehicle maker Komaki Electric Vehicles is all set to launch its new electric scooter. The Komaki Venice will be a high-speed electric scooter and may come in 10 different colors and can be had at an affordable price. It will come with new age features like regenerative braking, a repair switch, as well as mobile connectivity.