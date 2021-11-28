These electric shawls and blankets will come in handy in winter: Know the specialty and price

Winter season has arrived. But it is still freezing cold. In such a situation, it is more important that we prepare for winter in advance. Here are some gadgets that will help keep you safe during the winters.

Winter season has arrived. But it is still freezing cold. In such a situation, it is more important that we prepare for winter in advance. Here are some gadgets that will help keep you safe during the winters. These smart winter accessories can simplify your lifestyle and protect you from the harsh cold. Let us know about some such electronics.

double bed heating electric blanket

Electric blankets are designed to be used as an under bed warmer. It comes with two remote controls, which help set the temperature according to you and also allows you to toggle the blanket on and off. The company claims that they have been thoroughly tested and are shock proof, fire resistant and safe from overheating. It can be purchased from Amazon for Rs 1,699.

usb heated shawl

The Honlife USB Heated Shawl features a heating pad that is made of high grade carbon fiber. Apart from keeping you warm in winters, shawls also help in relieving pain. It can also be used as a knee cover, waist wrap, shoulder shawl and seat cushion. It can be purchased on Amazon India for Rs 3,693 with a discount of Rs 7,950.

Read also: This stylish electric bike is coming, giving a range of up to 250km from a top speed of 105kmph, know – price and other features

Havells Adonia R Geyser

Havells Adonia R Geyser comes with 25-litre capacity. It offers an LED temperature indicator with a touch panel, which allows you to set the temperature. The company claims that it is made of ultra thick superior steel that offers superior corrosion resistance and anti-corrosion property. Because of this it lasts for a long time.

Ricoh 1500-W Metal Water Heater Immersion Rod

Ricoh 1500-W Metal Water Heater Immersion Rod comes with 1500 watts, which is claimed to heat up the heating water in 1 minute. It can be purchased on Amazon for Rs 14,310 with a saving of Rs 6,915. The shock proof design and copper element have been given in the immersion rod. It also comes with a bucket handle for grip and easy use.