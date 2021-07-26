These famous Bollywood actresses have become victims of Oops moment

New Delhi. Bollywood actresses work hard to keep themselves beautiful and fit. It would not be wrong at all to say that there is a lot of pressure on these actresses to look good. She herself also wants the audience to like her whenever she appears on the big screen. It is often seen that in order to make actresses look good, they also have to fall prey to things like wardrobe malfunction. Today we will tell you about the top Bollywood actresses. Who has become a victim of Oops moments because of her outfits.

Anushka Sharma

Actress Anushka Sharma, who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’, is also known for her style statement. From Indian to Western, Anushka wreaks havoc, but Anushka Sharma also became a victim of wardrobe malfunction. She went to a function wearing a sari. Where Anushka had to face a lot of problems due to her blouse being deep neck.

Sonam Kapoor

Actress Sonam Kapoor is considered a fashion sensation, but sometimes she also has to face a lot of trolling because of her outfits. Same thing happened once with Sonam Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor had reached an event. While posing on the side, she became a victim of nip slip.

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is also a fashion icon. She became a victim of wardrobe malfunction due to her unique dress at an event.

Alia Bhatt

Hardly anyone can forget this incident that happened to Alia Bhatt. Actually, Alia Bhatt had reached for the promotion of her film Badri Ki Dulhania with actor Varun Dhawan. Where she was in suit salwar. In a rage, Varun lifts Aaliya in his arms. Because of which Alia’s suit goes up. Alia had to be a victim of wardrobe malfunction in the matter of dress.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif’s name is also included in this list. In an event, Katrina Kaif came wearing a pink color short outfit. He lost his balance during promotion. She was also spotted fixing her outfit.

Mallika Sherawat

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat will also become a victim of wardrobe malfunction by doing bold scenes. Once the innerwear of the actress was seen in the event.

