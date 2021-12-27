these films of Applause Entertainment will be released in the coming year! Apart from Vidya Balan’s untitled film, these films of Applause Entertainment will be released in the coming year!

Applause Entertainment, directed by Sameer Nair, has been at the forefront of content-rich shows that have not only become super hits but have also created a cult following of their own. From Scam 1992 to Hostages and Criminal Justice, all of which have won several awards over the past year, Applause Entertainment has set high benchmarks as one of the best studios in the industry. Applause now step into the film world. Completely ready to keep. Many of his films are ready for release in the year 2022.

Not only are his upcoming films full of content but the country’s leading talent is also a part of his upcoming projects.

Untitled Romantic Comedy Drama–

Co-Producer – Ellipsis Entertainment Director – Top Guha Thakurta Cast – Vidya Balan, Prateek Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz, Senthil Ramamurthy Overview – A progressive, uninterrupted film on modern relationships, marks Applause’s debut in the big screen experience and Ellipsis ( This second collaboration with Tahira Kashyap Khurrana after Sharmaji Ki Beti) promises to be an end date film by 2022.

The Rapist– Co-Producer- Quest Films Pvt. Ltd., Director – Aparna Sen, Cast – Konkona Sen, Arjun Rampal, Tanmay Dhanania Overview – A deeply influenced drama set after a violent crime, The Rapist was acclaimed by Variety Magazine as “one of Aparna Sen’s finest works” has gone. The film won the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award at the 26th Busan International Film Festival.

The film looks beyond the obvious crime, to explore not only how it affects crime survivors and perpetrators, but also how one’s idealistic views change drastically when the truth draws closer. Is. Sharmaji’s Daughter Co-Producer – Ellipsis Entertainment Director – Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Cast – Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher, Arista Mehta, Vanshika Taparia, Sharib Hashmi, Parveen Dabas.

Overview- The film Sharma Ji Ki Beti in a very humorous manner presents a story full of aspirations, fantasies, aging, heartbreak and the ups and downs of life. Writer-turned-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap will mark Khurrana’s directorial debut. The films are dedicated to the womanhood of modern India.

Jab Khuli Kitabi Co-Producer – Shoe Strap Films Director – Saurabh Shukla (Based on his play of the same name) Cast – Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia, Aparshakti Khurana, Sameer Soni, Nauheed Saaresee and others. Overview: Love has no age! A timeless, deeply moving love story, the open book follows an elderly couple seeking divorce after being together for fifty years.

The film is a heartwarming tale of the flaws of relationships and its impact on the family, which is also laughable, in a way that will portray the story. Enthusiastic wit and multi-generational family dynamics make the film a quintessential comedy that everyone can relate to with ease.

