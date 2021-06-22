These Five Bollywood Actresses Looks Wired Without Makeup

New Delhi. Whenever Bollywood actresses come on screen. Her beauty wins the hearts of the audience. It would not be wrong to say that makeup has a big hand behind her beauty. At the same time, when an actress is seen without makeup. So people are seen expressing surprise. Today we are going to tell you about those five Bollywood actresses. You will also be surprised to see those without makeup.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is often seen being trolled on social media. Sometimes she attracts the attention of people due to her controversial statements. So sometimes by posting pictures without makeup. It is often seen that whenever Sonam posts a picture without makeup. He gets to hear the taunts of people fiercely.

Tabu

Tabu is known for her superb acting in the Hindi cinema world. Tabu was often seen getting trolled over her picture without makeup. Today Tabu turns 50 and remains in the industry.

Kajol

Kajol’s beauty attracts everyone from mango to special. But when the pictures of Kajol without makeup came out, people were blown away.

Priyanka Chopra

Today Priyanka Chopra has become an international actress. But there was a time when Priyanka had to face a lot of criticism due to her dark complexion. It becomes very difficult to recognize Priyanka in pictures without makeup.

Shilpa Shetty

Old pictures of Shilpa Shetty are often seen on social media. In which there is a difference of land and sky between the earlier and now Shilpa. If reports are to be believed, Shilpa has also done some surgeries.