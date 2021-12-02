These five electric scooters are going to give a range of 80 to 100 km in a single charge, the price is less than Rs 80,000

The demand for electric scooters is increasing in India. With which the companies are putting one better option in front of the people, who are coming with more features than the fueled scooters in the budget. On the other hand, if you are also thinking of getting an electric scooter, which you can get in the budget and also get the range from 80 to 100KM, then you can buy the five electric scooters mentioned here. Along with connectivity, many features are being given in this. Let’s know about these scooters.

Pure EV Epluto

Coming with a Lithium Ion battery pack, this electric scooter gives a range of 80 kms on a single charge. Its price can be bought according to the Delhi ex-showroom for Rs 71,999. The Pure EV Epluto is powered by an air-cooled engine that delivers maximum power. It is powered by 1800w motor power, it takes 4 hours to fully charge the battery. It has a front brake disc and drum type in the rear wheel. ABS, Dual Channel, Speedometer, Digital Tripmeter are given in this scooter.

Hero Electric Photon

This scooter of Hero is available in two variants 72 LI and LP. Its 72 LI variant is priced at Rs 61,866 and the LP variant is priced at Rs 72,990 (ex-showroom Delhi). It gives a range of 108 km in a single charge. It has a battery of 76 V, 26 Ah, which generates 1200 W motor power. It gives a maximum speed of 42 kmph. It takes 5 hours to fully charge its battery. It has a combined braking system, charging point, speedometer and clock.

Okinawa PraisePro

The starting price of Okinawa PraisePro is Rs 76,848. It gives a range of 88 kms in a single charge, comes with 2.0 kWh capacity when it comes to its battery pack, which takes three to four hours to charge. The maximum speed of this scooter is 58 kmph. Three years warranty is being given on its battery. Motor power generates 2500 W. It has a charging point, DRLs, LED tail light, digital speedometer and tripmeter.

Hero Electric Atria

The price of this Hero electric scooter in India is Rs 63,640, which gives a range of 85 km on a single charge. Talking about its maximum speed, it is powered by a top speed of 25 kmph. It generates 250 W of motor power. Its battery comes with 51.2 V, 30 Ah, which takes 4-5 time on full charge.

Benling Falcon LI

Benling India Benling Falcon LI price in Delhi starts from Rs.71,248 (Ex-showroom). It is available in 3 color variants Black, Red, White. This scooter gives a range of 70-75 km on a single charge. It comes with 60 V, 22 Ah battery capacity, which takes four hours on a full charge.