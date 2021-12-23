These five Electric Scooters can give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge, are also great in terms of features and looks!

People’s interest in electric scooters is increasing in India. In the last two years, more electric scooters have been launched in two wheelers. In 2020, traditional motorcycle makers like Bajaj Auto and TVS brought products like Chetak and iQube. So at the same time in 2021, many such electric scooters were launched, which can give more range to the people at a lower price. Here are five electric scooters to be launched in 2021, which can give a range of 236 km on a single charge and are also great in terms of looks.

Ola S1 and S1 Pro

Ola’s two variants of electric scooters Ola S One and S One Pro are now being delivered in India. It was launched in August, in which Lithium Ion battery has been given. These scooters are being offered with a seven-inch touchscreen dashboard, built-in navigation, voice commands, cruise control, reversing mode, and more. The Ola S1 Pro is powered by a 3.97 kWh battery, which gives a top speed of 115 km/h and a driving range of 181 km/h. While the entry-level S1 is powered by a 2.98 kWh battery, claims a range of 121 km and gives a top speed of 90 km/h. The Ola S1 is priced at Rs 99,999 while the S1 Pro is priced at Rs 1,29,999.

simple one

Launched this year, the Simple One electric scooter claims to offer the highest range on a single charge. It is powered by a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, powered by a 6 bhp electric motor. The e-scooter has four riding modes and claims to offer a riding range of 236 km. It offers 7-inch touchscreen, in-built navigation, tire pressure monitoring system, smartphone connectivity etc. Simple One can be bought for Rs 1.1 lakh.

EeVe Soul Electric Scooter

The EeVe Soul electric scooter has been launched this month. It comes with two Lithium Ferrous Phosphate (LFP) battery packs that are claimed to deliver a range of 120 km per charge. This scooter is given a top speed of 60 km/h and gets features like navigation, reversing mode, geo-fencing and other connected features. It can be bought for Rs 1.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

bounce infinity

The Bounce Infinity electric scooter was launched in India this month and comes with a 2kWh battery. The e-scooter offers a range of 85 km on a single charge in Eco mode and can deliver a top speed of 65 km/h. Its special feature is that it allows to isolate the battery. Apart from this, it also gets a digital instrument cluster, smartphone connectivity, reversing mode, drag mode, cruise control. The Bounce Infinity is priced at Rs 79,999 (ex-showroom), without the battery it can be bought for around Rs 36,000.

eBikeGo Rugged

eBikeGo Rugged is an electric moto-scooter. It comes with two 1.9 kWh swappable batteries, which give a riding range of up to 160 km per charge. In this you get a top speed of 75 km/h. According to the EV company manufacturer, it is the strongest and most durable electric two-wheeler in India because of its cradle chassis and steel frame. The EV includes 12 built-in sensors, a fully digital instrument cluster and IoT features that can be accessed through a smartphone app.