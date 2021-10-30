These five things will change from November 1, somewhere there is profit and somewhere there will be loss

From November 1, many things will change. Changing these will also affect the daily work of the general public. While cooking gas is expected to be expensive, there are some good opportunities for investors to come in the market.

Some big changes are going to happen from Monday, November 1. Due to these changes, the public will benefit in some and some will be harmed. Expectations of lower inflation may once again get a setback in this month as well.

In these changes happening before Diwali, there are going to be major changes in some things including inflation, technical service, market, which will affect the general public. Let us have a look at some such changes:-

Expected increase in the price of LPG cylinder: According to Hindustan Times, the price of LPG cylinders may increase this month as well. According to news agency PTI, the under-recovery on the fuel exceeded Rs 100 per cylinder. However, the increase depends on permission from the government. If allowed, this would be the fifth increase in LPG rates across all categories of households. Currently, the price of LPG cylinder in Delhi is Rs 899.50.

Special trains will run: Indian Railways has announced that it will run special trains in the month of November in view of Diwali, Chhath and other festivals. While some of these trains will start from November 1, others will be started on different dates throughout the month. In addition, Southern Railway announced on 25 October that their non-monsoon timetable would be effective from 1 November.

WhatsApp will end support for some Android and iOS users: Instant messaging platform WhatsApp has shared a list of smartphones that use outdated software. People will not be able to use WhatsApp on these phones from November 1. The company has asked users to update the operating system before the due date.

of investors Good news for: In the month of November, many earning opportunities are going to come for the investors. The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Policybazaar will open on November 1. The IPO of digital payments company Paytm will also launch on November 8. Apart from Policy Bazaar, the IPO of SJS Enterprise, Sigachi Industries will also open on November 1.

Relief for pensioners: State Bank of India is launching a new service from 1st November. Under this, pensioners will not need to visit the bank branch to submit the life certificate. This facility will be available to the pensioners through video call.