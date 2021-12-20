These four e-Scooters come in 50 to 70 thousand rupees, can give a range of up to 165 km in a single charge; Know – Other features and prices

If you are also thinking of getting an electric scooter, then here you are being told about four such electric scooters, which give more range with less budget. Also, its battery will also run well.

One after the other, electric scooters with great features and on offer are attracting people in India. On the other hand, people are planning to buy electric scooters or vehicles to avoid the cost of fuel. If you are also thinking of getting an electric scooter, then here you are being told about four such electric scooters, which give more range with less budget. Also, its battery will also run well. All these electric scooters are from Hero Electric. Let us know which of these might be right for you.

Hero Electric Optima

The starting price of Hero Electric Optima is Rs.51,440 which goes up to Rs.67,440. Hero Electric Optima comes in 4 variants – LX (VRLA), HX (Single Battery), HX (Dual Battery) and the top variant Optima LX. Different variants have been given a different range, which is from 85KM to 122 Km. All of them have a Lithium Ion battery pack. It generates 550 W of power, taking 4 to 5 hours to fully charge its battery.

Hero Electric Atria

Talking about the price of this electric scooter from Hero, it is available in India at Rs 66,640 as per Delhi ex-showroom. It is offered by the same variant Atria LX. It has a lithium-ion battery pack, which gets charged in four to five hours. The company claims that this electric scooter gives a range of 85 km in a single charge. It is powered by a 250 W motor power.

Hero Electric Photon

It comes in only one variant Photon HX, whose ex-showroom price has been given at Rs 74,240. It generates 1200 W power, which gives a range of 108 km on a single charge. It takes four to five hours to charge its battery.

Hero Electric NYX

Talking about the price of this electric scooter, it can give a range of up to 165 km in a single charge. Talking about its price, it comes from Rs 67,440 to 67,540. It comes in two variants, the first being the NYX LX that generates 250 W of power, which gives a range of 85 km. Apart from this, the second variant is NYX HX, which comes with Dual Battery and generates 600 W of power. It has a driving range of 165 kms.