These four Electric Scooters give a range of 100 to 200km in a single charge, know which one is better for you from the features and price

Here are four such electric scooters that have been launched this year and claim to offer more range at a lower cost. Along with this, you also get top speed in these electric scooters.

If you are also planning to take an electric scooter, in which you will get a good range. Along with this, if its price is according to your budget and the features are also good, then this news can be important for you. Here are four such electric scooters that have been launched this year and claim to offer more range at a lower cost. Along with this, you also get top speed in these electric scooters. Let’s know about these scooters…

Okaya Fast

Okaya company has recently just launched an electric scooter named Fast. It is a high speed electric scooter, this electric scooter competes with the Ola S1, Ather Energy K450X as well as Hero Electric. Talking about its price, the price of this new electric scooter has been kept at Rs 89,999 (before state subsidy). At the same time, its driving range is given from 150 km to 200 km while the company claims the top speed of this scooter 70 KMPH. The e-scooter is powered by a 4.4kW Lithium Phosphate battery.

Ola S One

This year Ola Electric has launched two variants of its Ola S One and S One Pro electric scooters in India. This electric scooter comes with a 3.9 KW Lithium-Ion battery. Talking about charging, the battery can be charged in 6 hours with this AC charger. It has three riding modes Normal, Sport and Hyper mode. It gets features like reverse gear, segment-best under-seat storage, navigation and cruise control. At the same time, its price is less than the starting price of Rs 1 lakh of Ola electric scooter and it can be bought even more cheaply according to the subsidy available in different states. Whereas it gives a range of 181 km in a single charge.

EeVe Soul

EeVe has just recently introduced its electric scooter in India, which is priced at Rs 1.39 lakh. It has been claimed by the company that once this electric scooter is fully charged, this scooter gives the user a range of 120 km while its top speed is 70kmph. It has been given IoT enabled, anti-theft lock system, GPS navigation, USB port, central braking system, geo-tagging, keyless experience, reverse mode and geo-fencing.

Simple One

Simple One Electric Scooter has been launched by Simple Energy Company this year. This electric scooter has a battery of 4.8 kWh, which comes with a portable option. Hence, one can detach the lithium-ion battery pack from this e-scooter and charge it at home. According to the information given by the company, it gives a range of 203 km in eco mode and 236 km in Indian drive cycle condition on a single charge. The scooter is available at a price of Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, without subsidy).