These Four Features Can Be Useful For You – WhatsApp

WhatsApp is usually used as a chat or messenger app only. But it has many such features, which the user can use for personal and professional work. Although these features have been used before. Know about 4 great features…

Document : Users can easily send documents through WhatsApp. In this, the facility of sending documents up to 100 MB is given.

QR code: The QR code of another person will have to be scanned from WhatsApp, after which his contact will be saved in your WhatsApp contact.

Location : On WhatsApp, users can easily send their location to anyone in the chat. Some changes have been made to it.

Payment : Payment facility is also being provided in WhatsApp. With this, the user can receive or send the payment. It also has the option of UPI based payment. It can also be linked to the bank.