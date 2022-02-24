Auto

These four premium features can make Maruti Baleno a game changer in the hatchback segment, read the report

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
These four premium features can make Maruti Baleno a game changer in the hatchback segment, read the report
Written by admin
These four premium features can make Maruti Baleno a game changer in the hatchback segment, read the report

These four premium features can make Maruti Baleno a game changer in the hatchback segment, read the report

These four premium features can make Maruti Baleno a game changer in the hatchback segment, read the report

Before buying the Maruti Baleno Facelift 2022, know the full details of these features that make this car a premium hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the facelift version of its popular car Baleno in the hatchback segment on 23 February. .

If you are also planning to buy this car, then know here about the complete details of this car along with the four features that make it different and special from other hatchbacks.

Maruti Baleno 2022 Color Head up Display: Maruti Suzuki has given a brand new head up display in this car, with which this car has become the only car in the hatchback segment to have this latest and premium feature.

This head up display feature allows you to view features like speed, fuel, mileage and rpm of the car while driving on the road without distraction.

Maruti Baleno 2022 360 View Camera: Maruti Suzuki has given 360 degree view camera in this car, to which seven object detection technology has been added.

This object detection technology detects the object which is moving outside the car which proves to be very useful for the driver.

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

Maruti Baleno 2022 New Smart play Pro Plus Infotainment System: Instead of the 7-inch touchscreen in the old Baleno, the company has given a 9-inch free standing Smart Play Pro Plus touchscreen infotainment system which is of HD quality and also offers advanced voice assistance feature through this infotainment system.

READ Also  Which is better sports bike TVS Apache RTR 200 V4 or Bajaj Pulsar NS200 in low budget, know here

,read this also– In a budget of just 4 lakhs, these top 3 cars give decent mileage of up to 22 kmpl on petrol and 31 kmpl on CNG)

Maruti Baleno 2022 New Generation Suzuki Connect: This is an inbuilt feature that the company has given in this car, with the help of this feature you can use more than 40 features. In which, from safety to car trips and your driving behavior report, you can also connect your smartwatch and voice connectivity.

Apart from these four premium features, the company has also updated the safety features of this car, in which features like airbag, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, ISO fix mount, ABS, EBD speed alert have been given.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2022 by the company with a starting price of Rs 6.35 lakh which goes up to Rs 9.49 lakh when going to the top variant.


#premium #features #Maruti #Baleno #game #changer #hatchback #segment #read #report

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  These electric scooters come in between 50 to 80 thousand rupees, range up to 80- 108Km in single charge

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment