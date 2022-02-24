These four premium features can make Maruti Baleno a game changer in the hatchback segment, read the report

Before buying the Maruti Baleno Facelift 2022, know the full details of these features that make this car a premium hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the facelift version of its popular car Baleno in the hatchback segment on 23 February. .

If you are also planning to buy this car, then know here about the complete details of this car along with the four features that make it different and special from other hatchbacks.

Maruti Baleno 2022 Color Head up Display: Maruti Suzuki has given a brand new head up display in this car, with which this car has become the only car in the hatchback segment to have this latest and premium feature.

This head up display feature allows you to view features like speed, fuel, mileage and rpm of the car while driving on the road without distraction.

Maruti Baleno 2022 360 View Camera: Maruti Suzuki has given 360 degree view camera in this car, to which seven object detection technology has been added.

This object detection technology detects the object which is moving outside the car which proves to be very useful for the driver.

Maruti Baleno 2022 New Smart play Pro Plus Infotainment System: Instead of the 7-inch touchscreen in the old Baleno, the company has given a 9-inch free standing Smart Play Pro Plus touchscreen infotainment system which is of HD quality and also offers advanced voice assistance feature through this infotainment system.

Maruti Baleno 2022 New Generation Suzuki Connect: This is an inbuilt feature that the company has given in this car, with the help of this feature you can use more than 40 features. In which, from safety to car trips and your driving behavior report, you can also connect your smartwatch and voice connectivity.

Apart from these four premium features, the company has also updated the safety features of this car, in which features like airbag, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, ISO fix mount, ABS, EBD speed alert have been given.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2022 by the company with a starting price of Rs 6.35 lakh which goes up to Rs 9.49 lakh when going to the top variant.