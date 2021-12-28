These great films did amazing in 2021, take a look at the break through of the actors! These great films did amazing in 2021, take a look at the break through of the actors!

Kriti Sanon in Mimi Kriti Sanon in Mimi- Truly the Artist of the Year, Kriti Sanon played a surrogate mother early in her career; A bold risk that has been appreciated! The young superstar not only carried the burden of the film on his shoulders but his performance in Mimi was applauded by the critics and audience and also carried a sensitive concept of surrogacy. The film did for her what Raazi did for Alia Bhatt and Piku did for Deepika Padukone, indeed putting her on the map as a talent! Vicky Kaushal in Udham Vicky Kaushal in Udham – Making us believe that there is a revolutionary within all of us, Vicky Kaushal gives us yet another composed, mature and engaging performance in Udham. The actor has played this patriotic and exquisite film with gusto Nusrat Bharucha in Chori Nushrat Bharucha Mein Chhori – Aniqee Dastaan ​​Ke Se Nushrat Bharucha has had a great year for which she was nominated in the Best Actress category at the Asian Content Awards at Busan International Film Festival and then again for Chhori. The film was a turning point in his career as he stepped out of his comfort zone and took the film forward with an important message. Vidya Balan in lioness Vidya Balan in the lioness – Vidya Balan in the lioness puts a lot of emphasis on what she believes in. The actress did something different and has been able to make an impact in Haunting Silence as well. READ Also Before Adipurush release Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in one frame photo viral. A framed picture of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon ahead of the release of Aadipurush --> -->

Soham Shah in Maharani

Sohum Shah in Maharani – Tumbbad fame actor Sohum Shah stepped into Maharani as a politician Bhim Bharti who is a powerful yet extremely complex character. Interestingly, he gave a non-conventional performance on a character based on Lalu Prasad Yadav. Soham proved that one doesn’t need to imitate Bihari mannerisms or slang and still deliver a powerful performance in the original style.

Vijay Verma in OK Computer

OK Computer Vijay Varma – Vijay Varma plays the role of Sajjan Kundu, a cyber cell officer who is an “angry young geek” in the science-fiction film presented by Anand Gandhi. After his breakout performance in the 2019 film Gully Boy, he has previously won the hearts of audiences in web series like A Suitable Boy, She and Mirzapur 2.

Ideal Pride in The White Tiger

Adarsh ​​Gaurav in The White Tiger- The White Tiger was Adarsh ​​Gaurav’s contribution to the world of cinema. He was awarded IMDB’s Breakout Starmeter Award for the film where he was awarded the drama series ‘Extrapolations’, where he shared the screen with the legendary Meryl Streep and David Schwimmer.

Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man 2

Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man 2 – Like most of his cinematic endeavors, Manoj Bajpayee outshines the rest in The Family Man 2. The actor kept the audience hooked to the screen in a fast paced and comic series. Formidable and magnetic, Manoj Bajpayee has lived up to his title of being one of the best actors of all time.