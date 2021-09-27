World

These health care workers would be fired instead of vaccinated

“It’s hard to ignore this compulsive element in all this urgency,” said Mr. Crampton, a senior attorney at the Thomas More Society, a conservative law firm that deals with religious freedom matters. He did not identify the plaintiffs, but said many are Catholic and some are Protestant.

Pope Francis and leaders of several major religions have supported the vaccine mandate.

The plaintiffs, like other health care workers opposing the mandate, argue that the state is not taking into account that some of them already have COVID-19 and believes they have natural immunity.

But scientists say that prior infection does not completely protect people, and while available data suggest that while successful infections are increasing among vaccinated people, vaccines still reduce the risk of infection, hospitalization and death. do very little.

State vaccination figures show that, as of Wednesday, 16 percent of the state’s nearly 450,000 hospital workers, or about 70,000 people, were not fully vaccinated. Statistics show that 15 percent of workers in skilled nursing facilities and 14 percent of adult care facilities have also not been fully vaccinated, representing another 25,000 or more workers.

There is no clear data on how many of them have absorbed unfounded anti-vaccination views through verbal, social media or politically influenced cable news; how many have not taken the time to vaccinate; And how many people worry about their personal health.

But what comes out of this, it stuns everywhere.

“Nobody should be put in these kinds of positions,” Ms Leslie said on Sunday.

She has had other vaccines, she said, but believes the Covid-19 shot would be riskier for her, even though the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, an advocacy group, broadly recommends vaccinations for people with her condition. recommends. With her medical exemption rejected, she asked for a religious one.

