These health care workers would be fired instead of vaccinated

“It’s hard to ignore this compulsive element in all this urgency,” said Mr. Crampton, a senior attorney at the Thomas More Society, a conservative law firm that deals with religious freedom matters. He did not identify the plaintiffs, but said many are Catholic and some are Protestant.

Pope Francis and leaders of several major religions have supported the vaccine mandate.

The plaintiffs, like other health care workers opposing the mandate, argue that the state is not taking into account that some of them already have COVID-19 and believes they have natural immunity.

But scientists say that prior infection does not completely protect people, and while available data suggest that while successful infections are increasing among vaccinated people, vaccines still reduce the risk of infection, hospitalization and death. do very little.

Understand the Vaccine and Mask Mandate in America Vaccine Rules . On August 23, the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to Pfizer-BioNtech’s coronavirus vaccine for people 16 and older, paving the way for increased mandates in both the public and private sectors. Private companies are increasingly making vaccines mandatory for employees. Such a mandate is legally permitted and upheld in court challenges. mask rule . In July the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that all Americans, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in indoor public places within areas experiencing outbreaks, a reversal of guidance given in May. See where CDC guidance will apply, and where states have established their own masking policies. The fight over the masks has become controversial in some states, with some local leaders defying state restrictions. Colleges and Universities. More than 400 colleges and universities require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly all are in states that voted for President Biden. schools . Both California and New York City have introduced vaccine mandates for education workers. A survey released in August found that many American parents of school-age children are opposed to mandatory vaccines for students, but were more supportive of the mask mandate for students, teachers and staff members who have had their shots. are not. Hospitals and Medical Centers . Many hospitals and major health systems require employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, citing the growing caseload fueled by the Delta variant and stubbornly low vaccination rates in their communities, even as their Even within the task force. New York City . Indoor dining, gyms, performances and other indoor situations require proof of vaccination of workers and customers, although enforcement doesn’t begin until September 13. The city’s vast school system will require teachers and other education workers to have at least one vaccine. Dosage until September 27th without the option of weekly testing. City hospital staff must also get a vaccine or be subject to weekly testing. Similar rules apply for New York state employees. at the federal level. The Pentagon announced it wants to make coronavirus vaccinations mandatory for the country’s 1.3 million active-duty soldiers “no later than” no later than mid-September. President Biden announced that all civilian federal employees would have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to routine testing, social distancing, mask requirements and restrictions on most travel.

READ Also Google's $2.1 Billion Bet on Manhattan Office Space

State vaccination figures show that, as of Wednesday, 16 percent of the state’s nearly 450,000 hospital workers, or about 70,000 people, were not fully vaccinated. Statistics show that 15 percent of workers in skilled nursing facilities and 14 percent of adult care facilities have also not been fully vaccinated, representing another 25,000 or more workers.

There is no clear data on how many of them have absorbed unfounded anti-vaccination views through verbal, social media or politically influenced cable news; how many have not taken the time to vaccinate; And how many people worry about their personal health.

But what comes out of this, it stuns everywhere.

“Nobody should be put in these kinds of positions,” Ms Leslie said on Sunday.

She has had other vaccines, she said, but believes the Covid-19 shot would be riskier for her, even though the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, an advocacy group, broadly recommends vaccinations for people with her condition. recommends. With her medical exemption rejected, she asked for a religious one.