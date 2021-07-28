These Herders Lived in Peaceful Isolation. Now, War Has Found Them.

They left at night with their camels, yaks and yurts in search of refuge from a war that was finally coming to their mountain homeland.

In one of the most peculiar disruptions triggered by the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan, around 350 Kyrgyz nomads attempted to flee the country this month to Tajikistan. Traveling with around 4,000 head of cattle, the shepherds spent nearly two days crossing a mountain pass of about 15 miles.

Finally, they were forced to return after their asylum application failed – but not before igniting a diplomatic dispute and illustrating how uneasy the unrest in Afghanistan worries northern neighbors worried about the sudden arrival of refugees and the prospect of cross-border violence.

The Kyrgyz caravan fleeing the Wakhan corridor in northeastern Afghanistan is one example. The corridor, a high-altitude enclave wedged between Tajikistan, China and Pakistan, had remained peaceful throughout America’s two-decade military presence.