These laptops are coming within 30 thousand, know – what are the other features with touch screen? These are the Top Five and Best Laptops under 30K from Lenovo, HP, Acer and Avita Company

By the way, before taking a laptop, you should also understand that what or what work you are taking it for. If you choose a laptop according to your need, then it will be better.

If you want to get a laptop within the budget, but are unable to decide among many brands and models, then this news can be of your use. We are going to tell you here five such lappies, which are also in the budget of 30 thousand rupees and on them studies (online classes), projects and office work are also done properly.

1- Lenovo Chrome Book 14E is priced at Rs 29,990. AMD A6-9220C processor has been given in this lappy with 14-inch HD touch display. Also 8 GB RAM and 32 eMMC storage is also available. According to experts, the battery of this laptop can last up to 10 hours.

2- HP Chromebook is powered by MediaTek MT8183 SoC processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB SSD. This laptop with 11.6 inch touchscreen display is priced at Rs 23490.

3- Acer C733 Chromebook Celeron is coming for Rs 23990, which gives up to 11 hours of battery life.

4- Avita Magus Lite NS12T5IN008P has Detachable Keyboard. Coming with a 12.2-inch display, this laptop is priced at Rs 18,990.

5- HP Chromebook 14a-na0003tu can also be a good option. It can be found for Rs 27490 and comes with a 14-inch touch display.

Before buying a laptop, keep these things in mind:

1 – Screen size and form factor

2 – More RAM

3 – Weight – Do not be too heavy

4 – SSD or SSD Cache

5 – Battery life

6- LTE, Wi-Fi or Ethernet

By the way, before taking a laptop, you should also understand that what or what work you are taking it for. If you choose a laptop according to your need, then it will be better because it is not necessary that expensive or big brand lappy proves to be more beneficial for you.

To explain this in a more simple way, we are sharing a table below, which can help you in choosing the specifications of the laptop according to your category: