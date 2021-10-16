These mobiles are available on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale in the budget of 30 thousand, know the details

During the festival offer, we are going to tell you about such offers, which will be available according to your budget and with the camera, battery and new features of your choice. Plus, there are bank offers so that you can buy them at the lowest prices ever.

Mobiles are being given with great offers in Amazon Great India Festival. This time the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is going to run for the whole month, which is starting from October 3 i.e. tomorrow. During this festival offer, we are going to tell you about such offers, which will be available according to your budget and with the camera, battery and new features of your choice. Plus, there are bank offers so that you can buy them at the lowest prices ever. Here we are going to tell you some great smartphone under thirty thousand in great offers.

Here are some great smartphones with great offers

oneplus nord 2

The OnePlus Nord 2 is one of the best devices to pick in the under Rs 30,000 segment. It has a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is being given the Snapdragon 765G SoC and is given 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Furthermore, it gets a decent camera upgrade over its predecessor with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 wide-angle sensor. The device packs a 4500mAh battery, which supports 65W fast charging. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of OnePlus Nord 2 is priced at Rs 29,999, but it can be purchased for Rs 28,499 during the sale.

Mi 11X

During this sale, the Mi 11X can be purchased for Rs 20,990, which also includes HDFC Bank offers. Even if you exclude the bank discount, the device will come for Rs 26,999, which is Rs 3000 less than the original price. The smartphone flaunts a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED panel with 120Hz high refresh rate. The smartphone has up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It sports a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel lens for selfies. It has 4520mAh battery.

iQOO 7 5G

iQOO 7 5G Snapdragon 870 chipset is powered by 6.62-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz high refresh rate. The device also gets a decent set of cameras which includes a 48-megapixel triple rear camera and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. iQOO 7 5G is given in several configurations. In which the top model comes with 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The device gets a 4400mAh battery with 5G support and 66W charging support. You can buy it for just Rs 26,990.

Read also: Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is on! Great discounts from mobile to electronics, know – attractive offers

OnePlus Nord CE

OnePlus Nord CE is the cheapest OnePlus device available in the country for Rs 22,999. The device sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 750G chipset, which is further paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The OnePlus Nord CE packs a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. This device can be purchased during the sale for as low as Rs 23,499 (8GB/128GB variant).

Read also: Hero MotoCorp is going to bring new Hero Xpulse 200 4V, will be more powerful than before, look released

Vivo V21e 5G

Vivo V21e 5G has a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G. Which is clocked at 2.3GHz. The smartphone is available in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Vivo V21e 5G packs a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 44-megapixel shooter for selfies. The device packs a 4000mAh battery with 33W charging support. During the sale, it can be taken for Rs 24,990.