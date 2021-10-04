These online publications aren’t free… and readers don’t mind

The Daily Memphian, a non-profit news site in Memphis, is also part of the wave, with readers contributing the bulk of its revenue. It began in 2018 in response to the shrinking of the local newspaper, The Commercial Appeal. About 17,000 subscribers pay $99 per year (or $12.99 per month) for Memphion, said the publication’s chief executive, Eric Barnes, and have renewed their subscriptions at a rate of 90 percent. Advertising sales, sponsorships and donations comprise the remaining $5 million annual budget that supports 38K Newsroom.

Updates October 4, 2021, 2:32 pm ET

“People paid for news for decades,” Mr Barnes said. “Why can’t they pay for it now?”

The imperative to retain clients has influenced The Memphian’s journalism, he said, emphasizing straightforward stories on local issues. The publication engaged readers, for example, through its coverage of replacing East Memphis’s elegant Century Building with a Woody’s Wash Shack convenience store and carwash.

Mr Barnes said he is against giving discounts to customers, a strategy endorsed by Matt Lindsey, president of membership consultant Mather Economics, who said the price of a subscription is not the main factor for readers who refuse to renew. .

“Usually, it’s some other reason,” said Mr. Lindsay, whose clients include The New York Times. “They lose the habit of reading every day, they have other competition for their entertainment, someone else has caught their attention.”

Business news site Quartz began in the days of giveaway journalism and transitioned in 2018 to asking readers to pay. In addition to the 1.3 million regular readers of its newsletter, which is still offered for free, it has 27,000 subscribers who pay $99.99. That’s one year (or $14.99 per month), and the renewal rate is 97 percent, a Quartz spokesperson said. “Listening to and giving feedback to readers is essential to retention,” said Katherine Bell, editor-in-chief.

Writers who have a sizable number of loyal readers have found success on the newsletter platform Substack. Heather Havrilsky began publishing additional bits of her advice column for New York magazine, “Ask Polly,” before moving the column to Substack full-time in 2020. That newsletter—and another, “Ask Molly,” which she described in an email as “written by Polly’s evil twin”—have more than 30,000 subscribers and a paid list of upwards of 3,000. The figures have risen every month and especially in recent months, Ms Havrilsky said.