These Pakistani actors charge such a hefty fee for the film, have also worked in Bollywood

New Delhi. There has always been a lot of discussion about the earnings of celebs in the cinema world. Everyone is very interested in knowing which actor or actress charges how much. Where in Bollywood Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan are famous for their hefty fees. There are some celebs of Pakistan equally famous. Today we are going to tell you about the fees of some such celebs of the neighboring country. Who charge more to do a project.

Fawad Khan

The first name in this list comes from Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. Famous for good looks and blue eyes, Fawad Khan has worked in many Bollywood films. Talking about his fees, he charges Rs 1 crore for his film.

Shaan Shahid

Shaan Shahid is both actor and director. Shaan has worked in both Urdu and Punjabi language films. His fee is Rs 50 lakh.

Fahad Mustafa

Fahad Mustafa is one of the famous actor of Pakistan. He has won the hearts of the people of Pakistan by working in many films. Fahad charges around 35 to 40 lakhs for a film.

Firoz Khan

Firoz Khan is not only an actor but also Mojal and VJ. His fan following in Pakistan is very strong. Firoz Khan charges 25-30 fees for every film.

Hamza Ali Abbasi

Hamza Ali Abbasi charges 25 lakhs for a project. He has worked in films like Main Hoon Shahid Afridi, War, Jawaani Phir Nahi Aani.

Faisal Qureshi

Pakistani actor Faisal Khuraishi is counted among the versatile actors. He has worked in TV serials to films. Talking about the fees of Faisal Khureshi, he charges Rs 25 lakh.

