‘These people are essential’: Video of farmers working on the field with utmost precision leaves netizens impressed

‘These people are important’: Video of farmers working on the field with utmost precision leaves netizens impressed



A Twitter thread showcasing how exhausting people in the agricultural sector work to deliver meals to our tables has left netizens stuffed with gratitude after it went viral on social media.

A number of movies of people working skillfully on the fields had been shared by Twitter person @ValaAfshar alongside with a caption that learn, “People work very exhausting to place meals on our tables.”

Sharing over eight movies in his thread, the person tried to spotlight the excessive ability and exhausting work that goes into rising and reaping numerous agricultural merchandise.

Watch the video here:

The subsequent time you take pleasure in radishes in your salad, bear in mind the farmworkers who harvest the meals that we eat.pic.twitter.com/ADED37szSb — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) May 22, 2021

“The subsequent time you take pleasure in scrumptious strawberries, bear in mind how exhausting it’s to gather them,” he added whereas sharing one other video of a employee harvesting strawberries.

Garnering over 3 million views, the thread was flooded with netizens responding to the numerous movies shared by Afshar. Whereas many had been appreciative of the exhausting work being put in by the staff, others had been impressed by the skilful collective effort and coordination that was evident in the clip. Nevertheless, some additionally argued that agricultural staff had been paid far too little for the quantity of work they do.

Agricultural laborers are paid far too little—and we pay too little for meals. — ✡️ for 🇵🇸 🤍 (@PFemme2) May 22, 2021

These people are important — Mary Burrell (@MaryBur63637674) May 23, 2021

Woww…🤲🤝workforce work / hand in hand !! Stunning…! 😊👌👍🕊️🌱🏞️ — mel kamell (@KamellMel) May 22, 2021

I’ve the utmost respect for these people — Mary Burrell (@MaryBur63637674) May 23, 2021

I work with immigrants at a laundry/cleaners. The perfect coworkers I might ever have. They are proud of the work they do, they respect sincere work ethic. It’s an honor to work alongside facet. I want there was extra regulation stopping predatory fraudsters & conmen focusing on us. — debidiamonds (@debidiamonds) May 23, 2021

Wow. You must respect the effectivity. However that’s again breaking work. — Liberal Nerd (@LiberalNerd1) May 22, 2021