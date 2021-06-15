‘These people are essential’: Video of farmers working on the field with utmost precision leaves netizens impressed

A Twitter thread showcasing how exhausting people in the agricultural sector work to deliver meals to our tables has left netizens stuffed with gratitude after it went viral on social media.

A number of movies of people working skillfully on the fields had been shared by Twitter person @ValaAfshar alongside with a caption that learn, “People work very exhausting to place meals on our tables.”

Sharing over eight movies in his thread, the person tried to spotlight the excessive ability and exhausting work that goes into rising and reaping numerous agricultural merchandise.

Watch the video here:

“The subsequent time you take pleasure in scrumptious strawberries, bear in mind how exhausting it’s to gather them,” he added whereas sharing one other video of a employee harvesting strawberries.

Garnering over 3 million views, the thread was flooded with netizens responding to the numerous movies shared by Afshar. Whereas many had been appreciative of the exhausting work being put in by the staff, others had been impressed by the skilful collective effort and coordination that was evident in the clip. Nevertheless, some additionally argued that agricultural staff had been paid far too little for the quantity of work they do.


