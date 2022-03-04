‘These people did not eat Modi ji’s salt…’ Students returning from Ukraine kept silence on the slogan of Modi Zindabad; people are having fun

The Central Government has started ‘Operation Ganga’ for the return of students trapped in Ukraine. Four central ministers are constantly looking after this whole matter. The process of return of the students is going on continuously but the opposition is accusing the government of being careless and delaying the rescue of the students. Now in the meantime, a video has surfaced of students raising slogans in the name of PM Modi, on which people are giving their reactions.

Silence taken from children on the slogan of ‘Narendra Modi Zindabad’: It is being told that the video is from the time when a plane returned home with students and Union Minister Ajay Bhatt had reached the airport to welcome the students. The Union Minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in front of the students and raised many slogans. Ajay Bhatt raised slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. After this he also tried to raise slogans of ‘Narendra Modi Zindabad’ but the students kept silent. Now this video is going viral on social media and people are having a lot of fun.

The former IAS took a jibe at this: Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh, while sharing the video on Twitter, wrote that “Children who returned from Ukraine said ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ but kept silent, smiled in response to ‘Modi Ji Ki Jai’. Huge insult to the shameless. Wow, kids!” A user named Indrajit Lodhi wrote that “Getting Bharat Mata ki Jai to Modi ji’s jai is exactly the same as making a bird fly, a parrot flying cleverly in the donkey.”

People’s reactions: A user named Instructor Shikshak wrote that “There is a misconception among the people of BJP that those who say ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ will also say Jai for Modi Ji, but it is not so at all.” Advocate Ashish Yadav wrote that “These people are idiots who are wandering around the country and abroad for good education. Had Modi ji had obeyed, then today all of them would have got self-employment in their self-sufficient country, for dung pathne or for frying pakora. All of them are traitors.”

The children who returned from Ukraine spoke ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ but kept silent, smiling in response to ‘Modi ji ki Jai’. Shameless humiliation. Wow, kids! , pic.twitter.com/bKGCtJDUTW — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) March 3, 2022

A user named Alok Shah wrote that “Bharat Mata ki Jai was fine but after that, raising slogans of Honorable Modi ji ki Jai is the height of flattery. By the way, whoever feels that Modi ji’s slogan has been corrected, salute his wisdom. Looks like these people have not eaten Modi ji’s salt.” A user named Harishchandra wrote that “Whatever rites you give to the educated ones, they will happen.” If you are ashamed to say jai to your Prime Minister, then there cannot be a bigger traitor than this and if you keep such mentality and want to keep our children too, then you should be ashamed.

A user named Kapil Chauhan wrote that “You are forcibly snatching happiness in every occasion, when there is no such slogan in it, Modi ji is raising the slogan of Zindabad, then the children did not need to speak.” . Well leave it, you are happy with it.”

