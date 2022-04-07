These phones are available with 3GB RAM under price of Rs 5000-

Smartphones have become a necessity in modern times. Not everyone is able to buy a smartphone due to the high price. Because of which such people have to resort to keypad phones. Here some phones are being told about the price of less than Rs 5000, which come in a little more price than keypad phones. Along with this, camera for taking decent photos, good display, 3GB RAM, a good storage and other basic features that come in a smartphone are also given.

Swipe Elite Star 4G

This smartphone comes with 16 GB internal storage capacity. It has a 4-inch Full HD display screen and a 2000 mAh Li-polymer battery. It runs on Android Marshmallow 6.0 operating system and has 1 GB RAM. You can click good pictures with its 5MP rear camera and 1.3MP front camera. It can be bought for a price of Rs 2,950.

I KALL Z8 Smartphone

Here the smartphone with 3GB RAM will be available in three color options. You can buy it for Rs 4,899. It runs on Android 10.0 operating system and is powered by 1.3GHz quad core processor. In this, you are given a display with 5.5-inch multi-touch capacitive touchscreen, on which you can stream videos and watch any scene in a big way. Furthermore, it has an internal memory capacity of 16GB which can be expanded up to 64GB. It has 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera.

itel A23 Pro Smartphone

It has a bright display of 5 inches. Apart from this, it comes with 2400 mAh battery with 8GB internal memory storage and 1GB RAM. There is also a Face Unlock feature in it, along with it you are also given a 2 MP selfie camera. It can be purchased from Amazon for Rs 3799.

SHIVANSH MICROMAX Q4101 Gold

This phone has 1GB of RAM as well as 8GB of internal storage. Along with this, a display of 4.5 is also being given in it. Dual SIM insert has been given in the phone and it will come with rear camera. It can be purchased with Gold color variant for Rs 2,990.