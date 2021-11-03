These phones come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, the price is less than 20,000

You will get these phones in the budget only. Also, a great front and back camera is given. Apart from this, FHD + display and strong battery are also given in it. Let’s know everything about these phones.

Vivo Y33s

This phone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It runs OS 11.1 (Based on Android 11) version. Talking about its camera, a strong back camera of 50 MP is given in it. Apart from this, Rear Camera 2MP + 2MP and 16MP Selfie Camera are also given. It is a 4G phone, in which FHD+ display and 5000 mAh battery is given. With this phone you get Handset, USB Cable, Charger, Card eject Tool, Protective Film. It is available in multiple colors which can be purchased on Amazon India for Rs.18,990.

realme 8

This phone is one of the best product of Realme. It comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM. If you want, you can increase it up to 256 GB according to your convenience. Talking about its display size, it comes with 6.26 cm (6.4 inch) Full HD + display. In this you are given 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP and 16MP front camera. In this, you are given a strong battery of 5000 mAh. It can be purchased on Amazon India for Rs 17,475.

Vivo Y53s

The main camera of this phone comes with 64MP + 2MP + 2MP while a 16MP selfie camera is given. In this you get 16.71cm (6.58″) FHD+ display with 2408 x 1080 pixels resolution. It has the option of 8GB RAM + 4GB Extended RAM and 128GB internal memory. It is powered by Helio G80 Octa core processor with Android 11. In this, you are given 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. This phone can be purchased on Amazon India for Rs 19,490.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

The display size of this phone comes with 16.72 centimeters (6.6-inch). In this you are given 48MP + 5MP + 2MP rear camera setup and 8MP (F2.0) selfie camera. Its battery comes with 5000 mAh. It has 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. It can be expanded up to 1TB. This phone is powered by Android v11.0 version and MT6833V Octa Core Processor 2.2GHz,2GHz. It can be purchased from Amazon India for Rs 21,999.