These plans of Post Office give you the highest interest, you can make more funds by investing every month

It is considered safest to invest in post office schemes. There are schemes in which you can invest from a small amount to a large amount. Not only this, along with investment, you are also given a good annual interest rate. The investment tenure in these plans is also for a limited period of time, but you can extend the tenure further if you wish. If you also want to get more funds by investing, then we will tell you about some similar schemes of the post office. In which you will be able to raise more funds in a limited time by investing.

Schemes launched by the central government like NSC, PPF, Senior Citizen, Sukanya Samriddhi get higher interest rate. The popular Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) offer annual interest rates of 7.1% and 6.8% respectively. Whereas one year fixed deposit scheme offers an interest rate of 5.5% and the highest interest rate is 7.6% on Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account. At the same time, the interest rate for the five-year senior citizen savings scheme is given at 7.4%.

If you want to invest under these schemes, then you have to deposit a certain amount in the account every month, which can get a fund of lakhs on completion of the period. You can start investing in these schemes with as little as Rs 100. But if you want to get more funds at the end of the tenure of the plan, then you have to invest more money. The rates offered by the government on these schemes are higher than the rates offered by banks on similar deposits.

Interest is available on these savings schemes

1-Year Fixed Deposit 5.5% Quarterly

2-Year Fixed Deposit 5.5% Quarterly

3-Year Fixed Deposit 5.5% Quarterly

5-Year Fixed Deposit 6.7% Quarterly

5-Year Recurring Deposit 5.8% Quarterly

5-Year Senior Citizen Savings Scheme 7.4% Quarterly and Payout

5-Year Monthly Income Account 6.6% Monthly & Payments

5-Year National Savings Certificate 6.8% p.a.

Public Provident Fund 7.1% p.a.

Kisan Vikas Patra 6.9% p.a.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana 7.6% p.a.