Sports

These Players Married Their Coaches Asian Games And Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist Indian Athletes Also In This List

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
These Players Married Their Coaches Asian Games And Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist Indian Athletes Also In This List
Written by admin
These Players Married Their Coaches Asian Games And Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist Indian Athletes Also In This List

These Players Married Their Coaches Asian Games And Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist Indian Athletes Also In This List

These Players Married Their Coaches Asian Games And Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist Indian Athletes Also In This List

Players Who Married Their Coaches: There are many such players in India and the world, who chose their coach as their life partner. Veteran Indian athletes are also included in this list.

Contents hide
1 Players Who Married Their Coaches: There are many such players in India and the world, who chose their coach as their life partner. Veteran Indian athletes are also included in this list.
2 Heena Sidhu and Ronak Pandit
3 Anju Bobby George and Robert Bobby George
4 Maria Belen Perez Maurice And Lucas Guillermo Saucedo

There are many such players in India and in the world, who have found their soul mate in their own game. There are some who got married to a player of another game. At the same time, there were some who chose their coach as their life partner.

Two Indian players Anju Bobby George and Heena Sidhu are also included in the list of those who married the coach. A coach proposed to his student at the Tokyo Olympics when she was answering questions from reporters after her event.

Heena Sidhu and Ronak Pandit

Dr. Heena Sidhu, a two-time Olympian and the first Indian pistol shooter to top the International Shooting Sports Federation’s world rankings, has won gold medals for the country 2 times in World Cup and Commonwealth Games. It is said that behind every successful man there is a woman. However, in the case of Heena, it can be said that behind every successful woman there is a man.

READ Also  Forget DCL: £18m-rated Everton titan who made 5 tackles was Ancelotti's Turf Moor hero – opinion

Yes, her unofficial coach, husband and shooter Raunak Pandit is believed to be a big part of Heena Sidhu’s success. He is known to analyze his every shot. Born on 29 August 1989 in Ludhiana, Punjab, Heena Sidhu married Raunak Pandit on 7 February 2013. Raunak Pandit is a 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games gold medalist (25m standard pistol pairs).

Anju Bobby George and Robert Bobby George

Anju Bobby George is known as the Long Jump Queen of the country due to her extraordinary abilities. Everyone knew him in the early 2000s. He won the bronze medal at the World Athletics Championships held in Paris. She was the first Indian to win a medal at the World Championships. He won the gold medal at the 2005 Monte Carlo World Athletics Final.

He won gold at the 2002 Busan Asiad and a bronze medal at the 2006 Doha Asian Games. He was awarded the Arjuna Award in the year 2002. He also received the Khel Ratna, India’s highest sports honor in the year 2003-2004. Born on 19 April 1977 in Kottayam, Kerala, Anju married Robert Bobby George. Robert was the national champion in triple jump and coached Anju.

Maria Belen Perez Maurice And Lucas Guillermo Saucedo

Argentine swordsman Maria Belen Perez Maurice also participated in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Although her campaign came to an end after losing to Anna Marten of Hungary, she did not return empty-handed from the Olympics. When Maria was interviewing reporters after the match, her coach Lucas Guillermo Saucedo approached her and proposed to her.

READ Also  Indian Hockey Team: Indian Hockey Team Latest News Tokyo Olympic Bronze Medal Latest News Today: Hockey Gets Free Hits

Guillermo’s style of proposing to Maria was also different. Maria was answering questions from reporters when Guillermo arrived. He asked Maria to turn back. Maria turned back. Behind Guillermo stood a large paper in his hands. Something was written on it in Spanish, which in Hindi meant, ‘Will you marry me, please?’ Maria immediately said yes to Guillermo’s proposal. As soon as Maria read the paper, ‘Oh my God’ came out of her mouth.


#Players #Married #Coaches #Asian #Games #Commonwealth #Games #Gold #Medalist #Indian #Athletes #List

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  How Facebook Failed to Stem Racist Abuse of England’s Soccer Players

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment