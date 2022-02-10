These Players Married Their Coaches Asian Games And Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist Indian Athletes Also In This List

Players Who Married Their Coaches: There are many such players in India and the world, who chose their coach as their life partner. Veteran Indian athletes are also included in this list.

There are many such players in India and in the world, who have found their soul mate in their own game. There are some who got married to a player of another game. At the same time, there were some who chose their coach as their life partner.

Two Indian players Anju Bobby George and Heena Sidhu are also included in the list of those who married the coach. A coach proposed to his student at the Tokyo Olympics when she was answering questions from reporters after her event.

Heena Sidhu and Ronak Pandit

Dr. Heena Sidhu, a two-time Olympian and the first Indian pistol shooter to top the International Shooting Sports Federation’s world rankings, has won gold medals for the country 2 times in World Cup and Commonwealth Games. It is said that behind every successful man there is a woman. However, in the case of Heena, it can be said that behind every successful woman there is a man.

Yes, her unofficial coach, husband and shooter Raunak Pandit is believed to be a big part of Heena Sidhu’s success. He is known to analyze his every shot. Born on 29 August 1989 in Ludhiana, Punjab, Heena Sidhu married Raunak Pandit on 7 February 2013. Raunak Pandit is a 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games gold medalist (25m standard pistol pairs).

Anju Bobby George and Robert Bobby George

Anju Bobby George is known as the Long Jump Queen of the country due to her extraordinary abilities. Everyone knew him in the early 2000s. He won the bronze medal at the World Athletics Championships held in Paris. She was the first Indian to win a medal at the World Championships. He won the gold medal at the 2005 Monte Carlo World Athletics Final.

He won gold at the 2002 Busan Asiad and a bronze medal at the 2006 Doha Asian Games. He was awarded the Arjuna Award in the year 2002. He also received the Khel Ratna, India’s highest sports honor in the year 2003-2004. Born on 19 April 1977 in Kottayam, Kerala, Anju married Robert Bobby George. Robert was the national champion in triple jump and coached Anju.

Maria Belen Perez Maurice And Lucas Guillermo Saucedo

Argentine swordsman Maria Belen Perez Maurice also participated in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Although her campaign came to an end after losing to Anna Marten of Hungary, she did not return empty-handed from the Olympics. When Maria was interviewing reporters after the match, her coach Lucas Guillermo Saucedo approached her and proposed to her.

Guillermo’s style of proposing to Maria was also different. Maria was answering questions from reporters when Guillermo arrived. He asked Maria to turn back. Maria turned back. Behind Guillermo stood a large paper in his hands. Something was written on it in Spanish, which in Hindi meant, ‘Will you marry me, please?’ Maria immediately said yes to Guillermo’s proposal. As soon as Maria read the paper, ‘Oh my God’ came out of her mouth.