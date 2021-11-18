These powerful phones are coming with 108MP camera! Price less than Rs 20,000, know the specification

If you are thinking of getting a powerful camera phone, which can give you a good photo in different situations, then this news can be special for you. Here you are being given information about some such phones. Which give many effects with 108MP camera. In addition, these phones have a strong battery, high processor, big display and 8GB of RAM. This includes MOTOROLA G60, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, realme 8 Pro phones under Rs. 20,000. Let’s know about the specification of these phones…

MOTOROLA G60

The MOTOROLA G60 smartphone sports a 32MP selfie camera with quad pixel technology and LED flash, while a 108MP rear camera is provided. Along with this, a rear 8MP + 2MP sensor is also given in it, which provides more clarity to the photo. It has a 6.8-inch HDR10 display. It comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM. In this, you are given a strong battery of 6000 mAh. It is powered by Snapdragon 732G Processor. You can buy it from Flipkart for Rs 16,499.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

This phone gives you 108MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP rear camera setup. Whereas the front camera is given 16MP in it. Its display size is 6.67-inch and comes with 1080×2400 resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. In this you are given 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Talking about its battery, 5020mAh battery is given in it. Android 11 runs on this phone. This phone can be purchased for Rs 19,999.

Realme 8 Pro

Reality 8 Pro comes with Super AMOLED display of 16.26 cm (6.4 inch) Full HD+. 4500 mAh battery is given in it. This phone comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM while Expandable Upto 256 GB. In this, the rear camera setup is 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP while the selfie camera is given 16MP. This phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Processor. Talking about its price, this phone can be taken for Rs 19,999.