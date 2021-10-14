These Realme phones are available in the budget of 10 thousand, know- price-features

The prices of many smartphones have come down during the festive season. At the same time, you want to buy Realme phones and you do not have enough money to buy smartphones above 10 thousand. Then you must read this full news. We will tell you about some such phones of Realme during this festive season, which comes in less than 10 thousand and will fit perfectly in your budget. With this, you are also given a good battery and the features are also new.

Realme Narzo 50i

The Realme Narzo 50i phone comes with a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. It comes with 2GB RAM. The Realme Narzo 50i runs Android 11 and is backed by a 5000mAh battery. Its price in India starts from ₹ 7,499.

Realme C11

The Realme C11 phone comes with a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The Realme C11 2021 model is powered by an octa-core processor. It comes with 2GB RAM. The Realme C11 runs Android 11 and packs a 5000mAh battery. Its price in India starts from 6,999.

Realme C21

The phone comes with a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1600. In this, the front camera is of five megapixels and the back camera is 13MP + 2MP + 2MP. It has 3GB of RAM. This phone runs with Android 10, it has 5000mAh. Its price in India starts from ₹ 7,999.

Realme C25

In this phone, you come with a 6.50 inch touchscreen display, which has a resolution of 720 x 1600. It has MediaTek Helio G70 processor. It has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. A strong battery of 6000mAh is given in this phone. Its price in India is Rs 9,999.

realme 5i

Talking about this phone, a touch screen of 6.52 inches is given in it. Which has a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. It has an eight megapixel selfie camera and four 64K storage. 5000mAh battery is given in it. Its price in India starts from Rs 9,595.