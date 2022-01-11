These recharge plans of Airtel, Jio and Vi within Rs 500 are also getting the benefit of 84 days validity and more data

In these plans, customers are being given the benefit of more data, limitless calls and more validity even after the improve. Right here detailed details about Airtel, Jio and Vi plans coming within Rs 500 is given, from which you’ll be able to select a greater choice.

Airtel plans

Airtel has three recharge plans that come beneath Rs 500. The Rs 449 plan provides you 2.5GB each day data, 100 SMS per day and limitless calls with a tenure of 28 days. At the identical time, in the plan of Rs 479, you are given a validity of 56 days, 1.5GB data per day and limitless calls, SMS facility. Aside from this, if we discuss lengthy validity, then 6 GB of whole data is accessible for Rs 455. Also, the choice of limitless calling is given.

Vodafone Concept plans

Vodafone Concept gives the highest quantity of recharge plans on this phase. It gives 4 recharge plans, with the earlier Rs 409 plan providing 2.5GB each day data, limitless calling and SMS with a validity of 28 days. At the identical time, the recharge of Rs 475 gives 3GB each day data, limitless calling and SMS facility with a validity of 28 days. Aside from this, the plan of Rs 479 gives 1.5GB each day data and SMS and limitless calling for 56 days. The fourth plan Rs 459 gives 84 days validity, restricted 6GB whole data and calling SMS facility.

Reliance Jio plan

Reliance Jio also gives three recharge plans on this phase, in the Rs 419 plan you get 3GB each day data together with SMS and limitless requires 28 days. At the identical time, 1.5GB and limitless calls and SMS are given by Jio for 56 days for Rs 479. Aside from this, lately Jio’s Rs 499 plan has been added, wherein limitless calls, SMS and 2GB data are given with a validity of 56 days. Nevertheless, Disney + Hotstar membership is also given on this for one yr.