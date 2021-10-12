These select cars with premium features and designs of Honda are getting bumper discount, read full details

If you are thinking of buying a new car, then before that know here the complete details of the bumper discount offers available on these premium cars of Honda.

In the festive season that has started in the country, all the car companies have started offering various discounts and attractive offers to sell more of their vehicles.

In which the name of Honda Cars has been added after Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Renault, which is offering bumper discounts and other benefits on its select cars. Honda Cars has started this discount in the name of ‘The Great Honda Fest’ which has been kept till 31 October 2021.

If you also want to take a premium car from Honda, then know here that the details of their price and features along with the discount available on these selected cars.

Honda City 5th Generation: Honda City 5th Generation is a premium features sedan of its company, which is liked for its premium design and features.

The company is giving discounts and benefits of up to Rs 53505 on this sedan. In which the company is giving a cash discount of Rs 20,000.

Accessories worth up to Rs 21,505 are being given with this discount. With which an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000, loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 8,000 is also being given.

Honda Jazz: Honda Jais is a premium car that is liked for its features and sporty design. The company is offering a discount of up to Rs 45,996 and other benefits on this car.

In which cash discount of up to Rs 15 thousand, accessories up to Rs 17,996 are being given free. With this an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 is being given.

Apart from all this, the company is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs 9,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000 on Honda car exchange on this car.

Honda WR-V: Honda VR-V is a cross compact hatchback premium car from its company on which the company is offering discounts of up to Rs 10,158 and other benefits.

In this discount, a cash discount of Rs 10 thousand is being given, along with accessories up to Rs 12,158 are also being given free.

After this, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 is also being given. Also, if you exchange a Honda car, an exchange bonus of Rs 9,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000 will also be given.