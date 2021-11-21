These seven reasons… due to which your motor insurance claim may be rejected, know the special things of the insurance policy

If you drive a two wheeler or any other vehicle then you should make an insurance claim. It is so important that if your vehicle gets damaged somewhere then you can claim with the insurance company and get the damage done. Insurance policy is done for bike, scooty, car and commercial use vehicles. If you have already taken a policy and have made any mistake in any of these seven reasons, then your motor insurance claim may also get rejected. Let’s know these seven reasons…

No valid license or no license

It is mostly seen that people give their vehicle to others to drive when needed or are teaching their relative to drive and they either do not have a driving license or are not valid. So in such a situation, your insurance claim gets rejected in the event of an accident. Sometimes it happens that your driving license also expires. Because of this also your insurance claim can be rejected.

Transfer of Name in the Policy

Many times it happens that when a second hand car or vehicle is purchased and the RC of that vehicle is transferred in the name of that new owner, the insurance claim remains with the old owner. In such a situation, the person in whose name the car is, does not get insurance, but the one who has only insurance in his name also cannot claim it. For this reason, insurance transfer must be done while buying a vehicle.

non-disclosure of material facts

If you have done CNC or LPG installation in your car, but the information has not been given to the insurance company. So in this situation, if the claim is made, the company rejects the motor insurance claim. Even if the accident happened due to some other reason. Therefore, on getting such things done, the insurance company must be informed.

Commercial use of personal car

Many times it happens that you have taken a personal car and you are using it for commercial, which is completely opposite to the insurance claim, then in such a situation your insurance claim is rejected. You have to register for commercial use.

drunk driving

If an accident occurs due to driving under the influence of alcohol and other intoxicants and you claim motor insurance in this situation, your insurance is also rejected.

prompt notice

In case of damage to the vehicle, the insurance company should be informed within 48 to 72 hours. If you inform the insurance company on repairs, then your insurance claim can be rejected.

Negligence

If your car has been in an accident and you are driving the car and during this time any other thing gets damaged, then the insurance company will not pay the claim. Also, even if you have parked the car in a no-parking zone, the claim cannot be made.