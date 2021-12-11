These simple tips can increase the battery life of electric vehicles in winter will start giving more range

If you also have an electric vehicle or are thinking of buying an electric vehicle, then here are some easy steps that will increase the battery life and range of your EV vehicle in winters. will be more.

There is a growing craze among people for electric vehicles in India. In view of this, companies are bringing electric vehicles with many cool features and high range. But many times it happens that people are not able to get the range as claimed by the companies. In such a situation, if you also have an electric vehicle or are thinking of buying an electric vehicle, then here are some easy steps that will increase the battery life of your EV vehicle in winter and The range will also be greater.

Do not keep in a place with excessive heat

Places with high heat can cause problems for electric vehicles. Due to this, the battery of your electric vehicle can be discharged quickly. Keep the vehicle exposed to sunlight as long as your vehicle is moving on the road, then park your vehicle in a shady place. Also, keep your vehicle at a constant temperature, your battery life will be safe.

Do not charge the battery more than 100%

If you have an electric vehicle, then you should take care that you do not charge your battery more than 100 percent. Because if you charge more than this then your battery life decreases. Electric vehicle battery should be kept between 0 percent to 100 percent. The battery life of the vehicle is reduced even when there is less charge. The vehicle also prompts you when it is low or overcharged.

Read also: 10th installment of PM Kisan: Selected farmers will get Rs 4000 instead of 2000, know – are you eligible to get double the amount?

Avoid using fast charging

Using fast-charging is a great convenience if your battery is about to run out soon. However, it delivers so much current to the batteries in a short amount of time that it stresses your EV batteries and depletes them rapidly.

Do not drive at top speed

Top speed is also being given in electric vehicles nowadays. In which you get a lot of high speed, so if you are driving an electric vehicle then you will have to drive a little less than the top speed. Because as soon as you drive the EV vehicle at the maximum speed, the battery of your vehicle will deplete rapidly and will also give less range. Therefore, the e vehicle should be driven less than the top speed.