These smartphones coming with AMOLED display, strong camera and powerful battery under 20 thousand, know full details

If you are also planning to get a phone during this festive season, then the news is going to be useful for you. There are many such phones within the range of 20 thousand, in which powerful battery and other special features are given with a strong camera. Along with this, offers are also being given to you on these phones, which you can buy according to your budget. These phones include Infinix, Poco X3 Pro, Realme 8 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, iQoo Z3 phones.

Infinix Note 10 Pro

In this phone you will get a 6.95-inch display, there is a selfie flash that clicks good photos in low light. Infinix Note 10 Pro front camera 16 MP and rear camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP has been given. Battery 5000mAh has been given in this. This phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 processor. It can be purchased from Flipkart for Rs 16,999.

Poco X3 Pro

The Poco X3 Pro houses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, which is a slightly modified version of the Snapdragon 855. In this phone, you are given a 6.67-inch display. Its front camera is 20MP while rear camera is given 48MP + 8MP. Whereas RAM comes with 6GB and storage 128GB. Its battery comes with 5160mAh. This OS runs from Android 11 version. Its price is Rs 18758, which can be purchased from Amazon India.

Realme 8 Pro

In the Realme 8 Pro, you are given good battery life, fast charging, a sharp and vivid AMOLED display, and a very good selfie camera. Its display comes to you in 6.40-inch. In this processor you are given Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Apart from this, the front camera is 16MP while the rear camera is 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP. This RAM comes with 6GB and 128GB storage. Its battery life is given with 4500mAh. Its price is 19,999 on Flipkart.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

In this phone, you are given a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, 108-megapixel main camera, a huge battery and stereo speakers. Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC runs this phone. It has a front camera 16MP, back camera 108MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP. Whereas RAM 6GB and storage 64GB has been given. Its battery has been given 5020mAh. Its price has been given on Amazon India for Rs 19,999.

iQoo Z3

Snapdragon 768G is given in this phone. It comes with two variants 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 19,990, while 8GB RAM and 256GB storage up to Rs 22,990. The 6.58-inch full-HD+ screen packs a 120Hz refresh rate, and is backed by a 4499mAh battery. Can be charged quickly using 55W adapter. In this, the front camera is 16MP while the rear camera is given 64MP + 8MP + 2MP.