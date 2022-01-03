These smartphones will stop working from January 4, are you running such a device?

The company has informed that it will stop support on smartphones running BlackBerry OS, 7.1 OS, PlayBook OS 2.1 series and BlackBerry 10. Also, updating will also be stopped.

A smartphone maker has announced that on January 4, the service on its device will now stop completely. That is, if you are running that device then it will not be of any use to you. In fact, before the dominance of iPhone and Android smartphones, BlackBerry dominated as a popular phone brand. It was a big deal for people to get this phone in the time of 2000 or earlier. But now gradually, now this company’s power is decreasing in the smartphone market.

Now the company has recently warned its users that it is going to stop supporting all its classic smartphone models. This means that if any users were using a BlackBerry Classic smartphone, it would be of no use to them. They won’t be able to use it.

What things will not be able to use by turning off support

If using BlackBerry Classic smartphone, after the company’s official support ceases from January 4, BlackBerry Classic smartphone users will stop all features like calling, data access, SMS and then emergency on the device. However, the new rule will be applicable only on classic smartphones. On the other hand, smartphones running BlackBerry’s Android operating system can still be used.

quick backup

If you are using this device, then you have been advised by the company to back it up as soon as possible, otherwise you will not be able to take the necessary data from this smartphone. Apart from this, if you are also using an Android Blackberry smartphone, then make sure to back up your phone’s data as soon as possible. You can use it in a new device by taking a backup.