These smartwatches come in less than Rs 4,000, take care of health with super features

If you are also planning to get a smartwatch at a low price this Diwali, then here you are being given information about some such smartwatches. Whose price is less than Rs 4,000 and can be best for you. Many new features are being given to you in this smartwatch.

Maxima Max Pro X6

Maxima Watches recently launched its new smartwatch Max Pro X6 in the market, which comes with a metallic casing and premium ceramic feel back. It is priced at Rs 3,999 for a limited time in India. The watch has a 1.7 inch Super Bright HD screen. Max Pro X6 also comes with Bluetooth calling feature and comes with inbuilt mic and high definition speaker. This latest offering from Maxima is equipped with a high-performance Realtek chipset. This watch comes with AI Sleep Monitor and SpO2 / Continuous Heart Rate Monitor.

Noise ColorFit Pulse

In this smartwatch, you are given 10 days of battery backup. Plus it automatically monitors your blood oxygen (Spo2 level), real-time heart rate and gives a comprehensive analysis of your sleep quality (deep sleep, light sleep and wake time). Its screen size comes with 1.4” full touch HD display. The price of this smartwatch is Rs 4,999 in India, but you can buy it on Amazon for Rs 1,999.

boAt Xtend Smartwatch

Some modern technology has been added to it. It comes with Alexa built-in voice assistant that, when you say it, sets alarms and answers questions ranging from weather forecasts to live cricket scores. It offers full capacitive touch experience with 1.69″ large square color LCD display with round dial. It automatically reduces and increases the light according to the environment. The watch comes with a stress monitor that reads your HRV (heart rate variability) to indicate stress levels. This watch also monitors your heart rate and SPO2 (blood oxygen level) to keep track of your overall health. It was launched in India for Rs 7,990, but you can buy it now for Rs 2,499 on Amazon.

HONOR Band 6

This smartwatch comes with a large 3.73cm (1.47″) AMOLED touch display with 2.5D glass. This SpO2 Blood Oxygen Monitor tracks the oxygen level in your bloodstream. It gives a battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge. It also gets features like 10 professional workouts with 6 auto detection modes. You can buy it on Amazon for Rs 2,499 with a saving of Rs 3,500.