These sports bikes with high speed and attractive design come in the initial budget of 1 lakh

Want to buy Affordable Sports Bike but the budget is less, then here you can know the complete details of top 3 sports bikes coming in low price.

The highest demand in the country is for low-budget mileage bikes, followed by stylish bikes that come with mileage and attractive designs.

In which today we are telling you the complete details of the top 3 bikes that come in the budget of Rs 1 lakh with attractive design and strong mileage.

In the details of these top 3 bikes, you will know the complete details of its mileage, features and specifications so that you can choose the right option for you.

TVS Apache RTR 160: Apache RTR 160 is the lowest priced bike in this list, which the company has launched in the market with two variants.

The bike is powered by a 159.7 cc single cylinder engine that generates 15.53 PS of power and 13.9 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

A combination of disc brakes has been given in the front wheel and rear wheel of the bike, with which a single channel anti-lock braking system has been given.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, TVS claims that this bike gives a mileage of 50 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of TVS Apache RTR 160 is Rs 1.09 lakh which goes up to Rs 1.12 lakh in the top variant.

Hero Xtreme 160: Hero Xtreme 160 bike is a popular bike of its company which has been launched with four variants.

The bike is powered by a single cylinder 163 cc engine that generates 15.2 PS of power and 14 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Disc brakes have been given in both the wheels of the bike, with which a single channel anti-lock braking system has been given.

,read this also– Country’s cheapest top 3 cruiser bikes that give great mileage with strong styling, read full details)

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 55.47 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Hero Xtreme 160R is Rs 1.11 lakh which goes up to Rs 1.16 lakh in the top variant.

,read this also– These top 3 bikes come in a small budget of only 55 thousand, gives big mileage up to 96 kmpl)

Bajaj Pulsar 180: Bajaj Pulsar 180 is a fast and attractively designed sports bike, whose only variant company has launched in the market.

This bike has a 178.6 cc single cylinder engine which generates power of 17.02 PS and peak torque of 14.52 Nm. Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has put a combination of disc brakes in both the wheels.

Regarding mileage, Bajaj claims that this bike gives a mileage of 45 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Bajaj Pulsar 180 is Rs 1.16 lakh.