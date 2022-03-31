These things kept in house can affect your internet connectivity or network so what to do

Jobs

45 seconds ago
admin
If you are also facing network and internet problem while running smartphone, laptop or iPhone at your home, then there can be many reasons for this. It may be that your network is interrupted in that area due to technical reasons or some things kept in the house like electromagnetic devices are also blocking your device network. Along with this, the settings of your network can also be the reason for the internet not working in your smartphone or device.

what should be done?
First of all, you should check if such problem is happening in your smartphone or device itself or else the device also has these problems. If everyone has this problem, then you should distance yourself from electromagnetic devices such as routers or new Internet operating equipment or switch it off. With this, your paused network will start working. But the problem is only in your phone then you should correct your phone’s settings.

What to do in phone settings
If the network is not working then first of all you should go to the settings of your smartphone. Here you can reset your network settings. To reset, tab on Mobile network and then select Manual and Auto network. On the other hand, if you are an iOS user, then you have to go to the mobile and SIM settings. Here you have to search for the network by clicking on the network, after which you can select your network.

What to do if internet is still not working
If your network is still not working then you can turn on and off your mobile data. Or you can put your phone in flight mode and reboot the phone.


