These Three Feminists Are Changing Argentina From the Inside

How do you reply to critics who say {that a} concentrate on girls and gender equality shouldn’t be a precedence after we’re coping with an financial disaster and a pandemic?

Gómez Alcorta: From Day 1 of his administration, President Fernández mentioned he was going to begin at the backside, with the most deprived, and there’s no doubt that it’s at all times girls who’re worse off in all societies; particularly poor girls.

There could also be criticism however the place do you need to start? And who do you need to assist together with your insurance policies? The president has made it very clear that that is particularly essential not simply institutionally, but in addition — in case you have a look at it when it comes to funding — each peso that has gone into the budgets for these areas helps make our societies extra honest.

D’Alessandro: When the pandemic broke out in Argentina and the lockdown was enforce, financial exercise for women and men fell by 10 %. When issues began to open up, males recovered their jobs a lot quicker than girls. Right now, based mostly on the information we have now for the third quarter of 2020, we see that ladies’s financial exercise mirrors their financial exercise from 2002 — so we went again 20 years! We are able to’t pause the agenda proper now — on the opposite, we have to increase it and preserve going.

In August, the Financial system Ministry revealed a report on the unpaid care financial system. It discovered that unpaid care and home work quantity to nearly 16 % of G.D.P. — making it the largest sector of Argentina’s financial system — and that 75 % of care work is carried out by girls. What are your plans to deal with the gender hole in unpaid home work and care?

Gómez Alcorta: The Ministry of Girls, Genders and Diversities has created a particular workplace to cope with care insurance policies. In February 2020, we put collectively an inter-ministerial fee, together with 14 ministries and strategic departments, centered particularly on crafting care insurance policies.

We’ve additionally introduced the creation of 800 kindergartens, nurseries and day care facilities round the nation, and we additionally need to have a look at go away insurance policies to be shared by dad and mom — so paternity and maternity leaves — to create extra equality at the office. Earlier than President Fernández’s administration, we didn’t have any of these items that we are actually taking a look at.