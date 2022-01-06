These top 3 best selling cars of December 2021 come in a budget of only 6 lakhs with great mileage, premium features

If you are going to buy a new car in the new year, then before that know here the complete details of the top 3 most liked cars in December 2021.

With the beginning of the new year, all the car makers in the auto sector have released the sales figures of their cars in December 2021.

If you are looking to buy a new car for yourself, then here you can know the complete details of the top 3 best selling cars in December 2021.

In the top 3 best selling cars of December 2021, we will tell every detail of their price, mileage, features and specification.

Maruti WagonR: The Maruti WagonR hatchback is the segment car that is preferred for long mileage and boot space in a low budget.

The company has sold 19,729 units of Maruti WagonR in December 2021, after which this car has become the best selling car of its company as well as the country.

Talking about the features of Maruti WagonR, the company has given a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Apart from this, features like manual AC, four power windows, keyless entry and steering mounted audio and calling control have been provided in the car.

Regarding the mileage of Maruti WagonR, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 21.79 km per liter on petrol and this mileage becomes 32.59 km per kg on CNG variant. The starting price of Maruti WagonR is Rs 4.93 lakh, which goes up to Rs 6.45 lakh when going to the top variant.

Maruti Swift: Maruti Swift is a premium hatchback car with a sporty design that is liked for its features and mileage.

The company has sold 15,661 units of this Maruti Swift in December 2021, after which it has become the second best-selling car of its company and the country.

Talking about the features of Maruti Swift, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 4.2-inch color driver display.

Apart from this, features like cruise control, auto AC, dual airbags, ABS, EBD and rear parking sensors have been provided. Regarding the mileage of Maruti Swift, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 23.20 kmpl. The starting price of Maruti Swift is Rs 5.85 lakh, which goes up to Rs 8.67 lakh when going to the top variant.

Maruti Baleno: The Maruti Baleno hatchback is a premium car in the segment that is liked for its stylish design and features.

The company has sold 14,458 units of this Maruti Baleno, after which it has become the third largest selling car in the country with its company.

Talking about the features of Maruti Baleno, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity with features like auto climate control, push button start-stop, keyless entry ABS, EBD and dual front seat airbags. have been given.

Regarding the mileage of Maruti Baleno, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 23.87 kmpl. The starting price of Maruti Baleno is Rs 5.99 lakh which goes up to Rs 8.45 lakh in the top variant.