These top 3 best sold cars in February give more mileage and style in less budget

In Top 3 Best Selling Car, know the complete details of the cars that customers liked and bought the most in February 2022.

All the car makers in the country’s auto sector have released the figures related to the sales of their cars in February 2022. Full details of top 3 cars.

In the information of these top 3 cars, we will tell you the complete details from their price to features along with the statistics related to their sales so that you do not have to go anywhere else for this information.

Maruti Swift: The first car on the list is the Maruti Swift, becoming the company’s best selling hatchback and has become the most loved car in the country.

The company has sold 19,202 units of Maruti Swift in February 2022, while in 2021 this sale was 20,264, but even after declining sales, this car occupies the first position. The starting price of Maruti Swift is Rs 5.90 lakh, which goes up to Rs 8.77 lakh when going to the top variant.

Maruti Dzire: The second car on the list is the Maruti DZire which is a sedan car that is very much liked among the middle class of the country due to its boot space and cabin space.

Maruti Suzuki has sold 17,438 units of this Maruti Dzire in February 2022, while in February 2021, 11,901 units of this car were sold by the company, which has achieved a growth of 46.52 percent during these 12 months.

The starting price of Maruti Dzire is Rs 6.09 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 9.13 lakh when going to the top variant, but this price increases further on road.

Maruti WagonR: The third car in this list is the Maruti WagonR which is a long mileage hatchback which is available in a low budget and this car is liked for its mileage as well as its boot space.

Maruti Suzuki has sold 14,669 units of this car in February 2022 while in February 2021 the company sold 18,728 units of this car.

Maruti WagonR has been launched by the company with a starting price of Rs 5.39 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 7.10 lakh when going to the top variant.