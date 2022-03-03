Auto

These top 3 best sold cars in February give more mileage and style in less budget

21 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
These top 3 best sold cars in February give more mileage and style in less budget
Written by admin
These top 3 best sold cars in February give more mileage and style in less budget

These top 3 best sold cars in February give more mileage and style in less budget

These top 3 best sold cars in February give more mileage and style in less budget

In Top 3 Best Selling Car, know the complete details of the cars that customers liked and bought the most in February 2022.

All the car makers in the country’s auto sector have released the figures related to the sales of their cars in February 2022. Full details of top 3 cars.

In the information of these top 3 cars, we will tell you the complete details from their price to features along with the statistics related to their sales so that you do not have to go anywhere else for this information.

Maruti Swift: The first car on the list is the Maruti Swift, becoming the company’s best selling hatchback and has become the most loved car in the country.

The company has sold 19,202 units of Maruti Swift in February 2022, while in 2021 this sale was 20,264, but even after declining sales, this car occupies the first position. The starting price of Maruti Swift is Rs 5.90 lakh, which goes up to Rs 8.77 lakh when going to the top variant.

Maruti Dzire: The second car on the list is the Maruti DZire which is a sedan car that is very much liked among the middle class of the country due to its boot space and cabin space.

Maruti Suzuki has sold 17,438 units of this Maruti Dzire in February 2022, while in February 2021, 11,901 units of this car were sold by the company, which has achieved a growth of 46.52 percent during these 12 months.

READ Also  Take home Royal Enfield Meteor 350 cruiser bike by paying just 21 thousand with EMI plan, know full details

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

The starting price of Maruti Dzire is Rs 6.09 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 9.13 lakh when going to the top variant, but this price increases further on road.

,read this also– In a budget of just 4 lakhs, these top 3 cars give decent mileage of up to 22 kmpl on petrol and 31 kmpl on CNG)

Maruti WagonR: The third car in this list is the Maruti WagonR which is a long mileage hatchback which is available in a low budget and this car is liked for its mileage as well as its boot space.

Maruti Suzuki has sold 14,669 units of this car in February 2022 while in February 2021 the company sold 18,728 units of this car.

Maruti WagonR has been launched by the company with a starting price of Rs 5.39 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 7.10 lakh when going to the top variant.


#top #sold #cars #February #give #mileage #style #budget

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  This company will give Maruti Eeco in a budget of just 2 lakhs, will get loan, guarantee and warranty plan

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment